Nebula Announce New Live Album And Repress Of 'To The Center'

(Purple Sage) Nebula announce the release of their "Livewired in Europe" live album as well as the vinyl repress of their cult album "To The Center" this October 27th, with preorders available now from Heavy Psych Sounds Records!
As they are gearing up to embark on their second European tour this year, the pillars of modern heavy psychedelia NEBULA will release their new live album "Livewired in Europe", a collection of nine tracks (plus three CD bonus tracks) recorded in Sweden and the Netherlands in the spring of 2023.
The trio formed by legendary guitarist Eddie Glass and rounded out by Ranch Sironi on bass and Mike Amster on drums deliver their desert-baked feel-good jams with fire and flair for an exhilarating aural experience.
Guitarist Eddie Glass and drummer Ruben Romano formed NEBULA in 1997 after breaking away from desert rock pioneers Fu Manchu, eventually recruiting bassist Mark Abshire. The power trio specializes in feedback-drenched heavy rock, incorporating liberal doses of Black Sabbath riffery, psychedelia, and space rock. The band released a number of EPs before moving onto full-length albums like 1999's 'To the Center' and 2001's 'Charged'. NEBULA creates pure guitar-driven, conscious expanding rock for the 21st century. They are a culmination of their rock forbearers such as Jimi Hendrix, MC5, The Stooges and Mudhoney turned up a notch, taken to the next level and blasting through space. They spread their gospel through their music and what they are preaching will leave the congregation on the floor.
In 2017 the band decided to reissue three of their crucial early works via Heavy Psych Sounds Records: 1998's 'Let it Burn', 1999's 'To the Center' and 2002's 'Dos EPs' (which includes the material originally released on 1999's 'Sun Creature' and the Nebula/Lowrider split). In the summer of 2020, after 13 years NEBULA returned with not only a new lineup but also their long-awaited new full-length 'Holy Sh*t', which was acclaimed as a "massive return to form" by Metal Hammer. The mighty trio released their latest album 'Transmission From Mothership Earth" in the summer of 2022 through their home stable Heavy Psych Sounds Records, eight summer feel-good hits feeling "like cruising through a cosmic desert" according to Metal Injection editors.
NEBULA EUROPEAN TOUR 2023
28/09 Bologna (IT) Freakout
29/09 Savona (IT) Raindogs
30/09 Pratteln (CH) Up In Smoke Festival
03/10 Leon (SP) Babylon
04/10 Porto (PT) Woodstock 69
05/10 Lisbon (PT) Rca Club
06/10 Jerez De La Frontiera (SP) La Guarida Del Angel
07/10 Tabernas (SP) Desert Rock Fest
08/10 Madrid (SP) Wurlitzer Ballroom
09/10 Bilbao (SP) Kafe Antzokia
10/10 Capbreton (FR) Le Circus
11/10 Nantes (FR) Cold Crash
12/10 London (UK) Oslo
13/10 Bournemouth (UK) Bear Cave
14/10 Sheffield (UK) Record Junkie
15/10 Glasgow (UK) Ivory Blacks
16/10 Bradford (UK) The Underground
17/10 UK TBA
18/10 ***Open Slot***
19/10 ***Open Slot***
20/10 Antwerp (BE) Desertfest Belgium
21/10 Frankfurt (DE) Tba
22/10 Münster (DE) Rare Guitar
23/10 Den Haag (NL) Paard
24/10 ***Open Slot***
25/10 Apeldoorn (NL) Gigant
26/10 ***Open Slot***
27/10 Dresden (DE) Heavy Psych Sounds Fest
28/10 Berlin (DE) Heavy Psych Sounds Fest
