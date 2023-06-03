Neil Young Announces Official Release Series Volume 5

(Warner) The music of Neil Young is not ruled by calendars or convention. Since Young's first solo album in 1968, his sonic trajectory has always been what he feels is necessary to carry him forward. All the original releases and now official reissues are a journey of discovery. It sometimes feels like there is not a difference between the past, the present and the future. The music all lives together.



Set for release on July 14, Neil Young's OFFICIAL RELEASE SERIES VOLUME 5 is a stunning collection of four albums that begins with the exciting renaissance that came with the release of FREEDOM in 1989, and continues on the unequaled exploration of collections RAGGED GLORY (1990), WELD (1991) and ARC (1991). In many ways, it is a musical travelogue of how Young saw the future and opened up creative worlds for the use of sound and originality which had not been used before.



The OFFICIAL RELEASE SERIES VOLUME 5 is available as a vinyl box set of the original four albums on 9 vinyl LPs and the 4 CD releases now issued on 6 CDs. Like all the reissues in this series, the albums are remastered from the best source available--original analog tape in the case of Ragged Glory. For the four albums in the series, this is the first time they have been remastered for vinyl. The CD of Ragged Glory has also been remastered.



The vinyl and CD box sets are numbered, and the LPs are pressed on 180-gram vinyl. The vinyl box for the four albums is in a telescoping box, and the CDs are in a slipcase.



Each will be available on vinyl and CD at the Greedy Hand Store at Neil Young Archives (NYA) and music retailers everywhere. Hi-res digital audio will be available at Neil Young Archives and most DSPs. All Greedy Hand Store purchases come with free hi-res digital audio downloads from the Xstream Store at NYA.

