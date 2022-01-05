.

Nekrogoblikon Premiere 'This Is It' Video

Keavin Wiggins | 01-05-2022

Nekrogoblikon Album cover art
Nekrogoblikon have released a music video for their new single "This Is It." The track comes from their forthcoming album "The Fundamental Slimes and Humours."

They had this to say about the new track, "We're excited to finally release 'This Is It,' the second single from our upcoming album The Fundamental Slimes and Humours.

"This was the first song that got completed during the writing/demoing process, meaning it's also the one we've been waiting the longest for you all to hear. Hope you enjoy it!"

"The Fundamental Slimes and Humours" is set to hit stores on April 1st. Watch the new video below:

