Nickelback Release San Quentin Video

Nickelback have released a music video for their brand new single, "San Quentin". The track is the first taste of the band's forthcoming album, "Get Rollin'", which will is set to hit stores on November 18th.
Frontman Chad Kroeger recently discussed the song and album during an appearance on 105.5 WDHA's "Reconnect With Rockers With Terrie Carr" and was asked about the heaviness of the first single and if it signaled a change in direction for the band.
Kroeger responded, "I definitely think with the previous record, 'Feed The Machine', let's make a solid rock record. This one... we didn't have an agenda so much with this one... it's always fun to lead it off with a rocker like this.
Later in the interview, Chad shared, "The record's all over the map, just like all of our records are, they're all over the map. We're just starting off with a big, kick-the-door-down rocker, and there's other heavy material on there, but, just like I said, like every other Nickelback record, it ebbs and flows and there's something there for every single mood." Watch the video below:
