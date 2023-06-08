Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert

Tour poster

(Live Nation) Nickelback announced 16 additional dates on their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin' Tour featuring Brantley Gilbert, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin'.

Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will now hit 53 cities this summer across North America. New cities include Camden, NJ, Virginia Beach, VA, Charlotte, NC, Tulsa, OK, Austin, TX, Cincinnati, OH, Kansas City, MO and more.



Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale beginning Tuesday, June 13 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.



VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.



GET ROLLIN' 2023 TOUR DATES:

Mon Jun 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre

Wed Jun 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre

Fri Jun 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena

Fri Jun 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tall Boys

Tue Jun 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre

Thu Jun 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre

Sat Jun 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place

Sun Jun 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome

Wed Jun 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena

Fri Jun 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 01 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Thu Jul 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre

Sat Jul 08 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

Wed Jul 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center

Fri Jul 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum

Sat Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena

Tue Jul 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena

Thu Jul 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP

Sat Jul 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion

Sun Jul 23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion

Sat Jul 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Sun Jul 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater

Tue Aug 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena

Thu Aug 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 05 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater

Mon Aug 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center

Wed Aug 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center

Fri Aug 11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Festival

Sun Aug 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater

Wed Aug 16 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater

Fri Aug 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sat Aug 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

Tue Aug 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

Thu Aug 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater

Sat Aug 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

Sun Aug 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium

Tue Aug 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - NEW SHOW

Thu Aug 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 12 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion - NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 14 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW

Sun Sep 17 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater - NEW SHOW

Tue Sep 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - NEW SHOW

Thu Sep 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - NEW SHOW

Mon Sep 25 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena - NEW SHOW

Wed Sep 27 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena - NEW SHOW

Fri Sep 29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake - NEW SHOW

Sat Sep 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center - NEW SHOW

Tue Oct 03 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena - NEW SHOW

Thu Oct 05 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME - NEW SHOW



International dates for Nickelback are forthcoming.

