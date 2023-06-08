Nickelback Expand Get Rollin' Tour With Brantley Gilbert

(Live Nation) Nickelback announced 16 additional dates on their upcoming 2023 Get Rollin' Tour featuring Brantley Gilbert, in support of their most recent 10th studio album, Get Rollin'.
Produced by Live Nation, the massive run will now hit 53 cities this summer across North America. New cities include Camden, NJ, Virginia Beach, VA, Charlotte, NC, Tulsa, OK, Austin, TX, Cincinnati, OH, Kansas City, MO and more.
Tickets will be available starting with an artist presale on Friday, June 9 at 10 AM local time. Additional presales will run throughout the weekend ahead of the general on-sale beginning Tuesday, June 13 at 10 AM local time at livenation.com.
VIP: The tour will also offer a variety of different VIP packages and experiences for fans to take their concert experience to the next level. Packages vary but include premium tickets, an invitation to the pre-show High Times VIP Lounge, specially designed Nickelback gift item, early entry into the venue & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.
GET ROLLIN' 2023 TOUR DATES:
Mon Jun 12 - Quebec City, QC - Videotron Centre
Wed Jun 14 - Montreal, QC - Bell Centre
Fri Jun 16 - Grand Rapids, MI - Van Andel Arena
Fri Jun 17 - Bloomington, IL - Tailgate N' Tall Boys
Tue Jun 20 - Winnipeg, MB - Canada Life Centre
Thu Jun 22 - Saskatoon, SK - SaskTel Centre
Sat Jun 24 - Edmonton, AB - Rogers Place
Sun Jun 25 - Calgary, AB - Scotiabank Saddledome
Wed Jun 28 - Vancouver, BC - Rogers Arena
Fri Jun 30 - Auburn, WA - White River Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 01 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
Thu Jul 06 - Salt Lake City, UT - USANA Amphitheatre
Sat Jul 08 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 09 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
Wed Jul 12 - Phoenix, AZ - Footprint Center
Fri Jul 14 - Los Angeles, CA - Kia Forum
Sat Jul 15 - Las Vegas, NV - T-Mobile Arena
Tue Jul 18 - Denver, CO - Ball Arena
Thu Jul 20 - Rogers, AR - Walmart AMP
Sat Jul 22 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavillion
Sun Jul 23 - The Woodlands, TX - Cynthia Woods Mitchel Pavilion
Sat Jul 29 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
Sun Jul 30 - Alpharetta, GA - Ameris Bank Amphitheater
Tue Aug 01 - Nashville, TN - Bridgestone Arena
Thu Aug 03 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 05 - Milwaukee, WI - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
Mon Aug 07 - St. Paul, MN - Xcel Energy Center
Wed Aug 09 - Cuyahoga Falls, OH - Blossom Music Center
Fri Aug 11 - Oro-Medonte, ON - Boots and Hearts Festival
Sun Aug 13 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theater
Wed Aug 16 - Darien Center, NY - Darien Lake Amphitheater
Fri Aug 18 - Tinley Park, IL - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
Sat Aug 19 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
Tue Aug 22 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
Thu Aug 24 - Bangor, ME - Maine Savings Amphitheater
Sat Aug 26 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
Sun Aug 27 - Hershey, PA - Hersheypark Stadium
Tue Aug 29 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion - NEW SHOW
Thu Aug 31 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center - NEW SHOW
Sat Sep 02 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater - NEW SHOW
Tue Sep 12 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion - NEW SHOW
Thu Sep 14 - Raleigh, NC - Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek - NEW SHOW
Sat Sep 16 - Pelham, AL - Oak Mountain Amphitheatre - NEW SHOW
Sun Sep 17 - Southaven, MS - Bank Plus Amphitheater - NEW SHOW
Tue Sep 19 - Kansas City, MO - T-Mobile Center - NEW SHOW
Thu Sep 21 - Tulsa, OK - BOK Center - NEW SHOW
Sat Sep 23 - Austin, TX - Moody Center - NEW SHOW
Mon Sep 25 - Little Rock, AR - Simmons Bank Arena - NEW SHOW
Wed Sep 27 - Knoxville, TN - Thompson-Boling Arena - NEW SHOW
Fri Sep 29 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake - NEW SHOW
Sat Sep 30 - Cincinnati, OH - Riverbend Music Center - NEW SHOW
Tue Oct 03 - Lincoln, NE - Pinnacle Bank Arena - NEW SHOW
Thu Oct 05 - Fargo, ND - FARGODOME - NEW SHOW
International dates for Nickelback are forthcoming.
