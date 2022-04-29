Nicole Atkins Shares 'Captain' Performance From Live From My Den

(Big Hassle) Nicole Atkins has a video of her performance of "Captain" from the new episode of the Artists Den weekly series Live From My Den, which is set to air tonight, Friday, April 29th.

The performance and interview were filmed at Nashville, TN's Sometimes. "Captain" is taken from Atkins' most recent acclaimed records. It originally appeared on 2020's Italian Ice and was reimagined for her 2021 album Memphis Ice.

The third season of Live from My Den will feature a wide range of top artists and rising stars spanning an equally diverse array of musical genres, including Pinegrove who released their video of "Iodine" in the first episode, Justin Quiles' "Loco" in episode two last weej, and synth-pop duo Magdalena Bay. Three episodes were filmed in iconic Hard Rock locations across the country (The Guitar Hotel at Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, Hard Rock Cafe Hollywood, and Hard Rock Cafe New Orleans) with intimate live audiences of fans. Along with dynamic live performances, each artist will answer questions drawn from their own fan communities. In the Creative Tour segment, artists offer a peek into their artistic spaces and processes, including tours of their homes, recording studios, album artwork, or even their favorite restaurants. With its intimate setting and inspiring approach, Live from My Den gives fans a truly unique hi-fidelity experience with a caliber of storytelling that has made Artists Den a global hallmark for more than a decade. Hard Rock has been at the heart of one-of-a-kind live music and entertainment for 50 years and these episodes help to tell a deeper story of how location has inspired memorable moments of artists' creativity and passion through their music.

