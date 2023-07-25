Nirvana, Alanis Morissette Lead Yellowjackets Season 2 Soundtrack

(Reybee) Universal Music Canada (UMC) and SHOWTIME announce Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series for release on September 1 in CD and digital formats. The official soundtrack from the SHOWTIME Emmy-nominated drama series Yellowjackets is available for pre-order now including instant grat access to the previously released Alanis Morrisette single, "No Return (Extended Version)" and new alternative version, "No Return (Lottie's Dream Sequence)."

This past April, seven-time Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Alanis Morissette released "No Return (Extended Version)" to critical acclaim. Billboard commended Morissette's rendition of the track and the way in which it added, "an industrial gothic layer to the original while spiking it with her signature keening, mesmerizing vocals." "No Return" (Main Title Theme) by Yellowjackets composers, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker, was originally released in January 2022.

In the coming months, Yellowjackets Season 2 Official Soundtrack: Music from the Original Series will be released in 2LP Black & Gold Vinyl edition formats. There will also be a limited D2C Deluxe 'Rune' 2LP Black & Yellow Splatter Vinyl edition, and a retail exclusive 'Alternative Cover 'Teen Queen' 2LP Edition.

Comprised of 16 tracks, the forthcoming soundtrack features cross generational music from some of the biggest names in Alternative Rock music including Nirvana, The Cranberries, Veruca Salt, Garbage, Pulp, and more. In addition to the Florence + The Machine track, "Just A Girl (From The Original Series "Yellowjackets")" is an all new song performed by John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker titled "Sit Right Down." All music included on the soundtrack were featured in Season 2 of YELLOWJACKETS.

The 3 new tracks; Alanis Morissette's "No Return" (Extended Version) and the Brand-New Alternative Version, "No Return (Lottie's Dream Sequence)" along with John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker titled "Sit Right Down", will be available in Dolby Atmos HD.

Season two of Yellowjackets debuted on March 24 and the premiere episode of season two became the most streamed season debut in SHOWTIME history. The finale episode aired on May 26.

Tracks

1. Alanis Morissette - No Return (Extended Version from the Original Series "Yellowjackets") (NEW)

2. Florence + The Machine - Just A Girl (From The Original Series "Yellowjackets")

3. Nirvana - Something In The Way

4. Live - Lightning Crashes

5. The Cranberries - Zombie

6. Garbage - #1 Crush

7. Pulp - Sorted For E's & Wizz

8. Veruca Salt - Seether

9. Necking - Big Mouth

10. Papa Roach - Last Resort

11. 4 Non Blondes - What's Up?

12. Sparks - Angst In My Pants

13. John Cameron Mitchell with Elijah Wood, Craig Wedren and Anna Waronker "Sit Right Down" (NEW)

14. Nouvelle Vague - The Killing Moon

15. Elliott Smith - Pitseleh

16. Alanis Morissette - No Return (Lottie's Dream Sequence - from the Original Series "Yellowjackets") - Alt Version (NEW)

