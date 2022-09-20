NYTT LAND Take Ritual Country With New EP

(Freeman) NYTT LAND embarks on a new musical journey to dark, western frontiers with their upcoming EP, Ritual: Blood of the West, to be released digitally via Napalm Records on November 18, 2022.
Based on tracks from their latest album, Ritual, that have been reworked in country style, NYTT LAND return with pristine interpretations of their own songs reimagined in gothic folk and western-inspired ways
As a first taste of the EP NYTT LAND present their newest single "Dark Country. Ritual". Enchanting time with their entrancing melodies and hair-raising throat singing, the band beckons listeners to a spirit world filled with ancient gods and heroes of the old west.
NYTT LAND said of the song, "Old Ritual went through its rebirth in a new sound, new form and comprehension. And it was in the gothic atmosphere of the old west that he was born again. Ritual continues, prepare for the Ritual!"
And they had this to say about the EP, We've said many times that country and blues music are some of our favorite music genres. This EP is our tribute and memory to those great musicians who stood at the very origins of American country and blues music, those whose music inspires us daily.
"For us, working on this album has become the most unusual, but at the same time extremely interesting experience. And we really love that we did it!" Watch the video below:
Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday- Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown- Journey- Metallica- more
Ozzy Scores Biggest Hit Ever- Journey Planning Tour Early Next Year- 80s Hair Bands On This Season's The Top Ten Revealed- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Streams New Mammoth WVH Song- Ellefson-Soto Share Like A Bullet Video- Clutch- more
Ozzy Osbourne Has Unreleased Material With Taylor Hawkins- New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Has Spinal Tumor Removed- more
Nickelback San Quentin Video- Soilwork and Night Flight Orchestra's David Andersson Dead At 47- Ozzy Osbourne Previews Miniseries- more
Pink Floyd - Animals 2018 Remix
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 2
Keeping the Blues Alive at Sea: Mediterranean Part 1
Quick Flicks: The Beatles and India
Van Halen Stage Dedicated In Band's Hometown
Iron Maiden Recruit Within Temptation For Legacy Of The Beast
Clutch Launched New Album With Livestream Concert From Baltimore
NYTT LAND Take Ritual Country With New EP
Singled Out: Evol Walks' Back Where You Belong
Red Hot Chili Peppers Going Pink For Black Friday
Journey Celebrating Faithfully Anniversary On The Goldbergs
Metallica Share Helping Hands Concert Details