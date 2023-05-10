Ocean Alley Share Moving Video For 'Lapwing'

Tour poster

(DawBell) Beloved Australian rock outfit Ocean Alley today reveal the cinematic video for 'Lapwing', taken from their stellar album Low Altitude Living. Conceived and directed by Jamieson Kerr, the video was shot on New Zealand's North Island.

The video comes as the group announces Bryon Bay's Seaside as the support for their upcoming UK & Ireland tour. Kicking off next month, the tour will see the band visit Liverpool, Bournemouth, Bristol, London + more, marking the first time fans will get to hear Low Altitude Living live since its release last Autumn.

Speaking on the making of 'Lapwing', the band said, "Defining the concept of the film is difficult - we wanted it to feel as obscure and unpredictable as possible. It has a dream like presentation where everything makes sense and doesn't at the same time.

"It stars a protagonist that is trying to fit within a group of others superior and different to him, and during the course of the song he encounters obstacles - physical, social and psychological. Common themes that are present throughout the video are ones of, power, belonging, darkness, fear, freedom, and euphoria.

"The biggest thing we wanted the viewers to take away from watching it is to create their own interpretations about what they think they saw, what it meant to them, and in what ways it relates to their own personal experiences."

Ocean Alley are one of Australia's most exciting musical exports. Low Altitude Living debuted #3 on the ARIA charts, #1 ARIA Vinyl and #5 on the New Zealand album chart and has over 15 million global streams. Last year alone saw the band perform 65 shows around the world and sell a cumulative 75,000+ tickets across their headline shows. Operating as a proudly independent band, their output has always been underscored by a refreshingly chilled authenticity and relatability that has seen them achieve more than 500 million catalogue streams.

Low Altitude Living follows the success of 2020's critically acclaimed Lonely Diamond which also debuted at #1 on the ARIA Vinyl Chart and #3 on the Album Chart. The band have achieved 1x Double Platinum and 5x Gold-certified singles across Australia and New Zealand, as well as Gold certification on their 2018 breakthrough Chiaroscuro.

OCEAN ALLEY UK & EUROPE TOUR DATES 2023

Mon Jun 12 - 02 Academy, Liverpool, UK

Tue Jun 13 - 02 Academy, Bournemouth, UK

Thu Jun 15 - The Lost Gardens, Port Elliot, UK

Fri Jun 16 - St Agnes Summer Sessions, St Agnes UK

Sun Jun 18 - Vicar Street, Dublin, IRE

Tue Jun 20 - 02 Academy, Bristol, UK

Thu Jun 22 - De La Warr Pavilion, Bexhill, UK

Tue Jun 27 - Albert Hall, Manchester, UK

Wed Jun 28 - SWG3 TV Studio, Glasgow, UK

Fri Jun 30 - The Troxy, London, UK

