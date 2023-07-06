Oceanica Releases 'Mother of Eyes' Video And Announces Album

Album art

(Against PR) Benedict Harris-Hayes, notable for his contributions to the works of Enochian Theory and Massive Dynamic, proudly announces the release of his new progressive rock/metal album, 'Panta Rhei', crafted under the moniker Oceanica.

The album, released on June 30th, breaks sonic boundaries and charts into unexplored territories, offering listeners an all-new journey of auditory pleasure.

To mark this momentous occasion, Oceanica also releases a captivating music video for the latest single, 'Mother of Eyes', a track that embodies the unique essence and innovative spirit of Oceanica's musical universe.

Recorded and mixed at the distinguished Ethereal Tantrum Studios and Backyard Studios, 'Panta Rhei' is a testament to Harris-Hayes' inventive prowess, merging transcendent soundscapes with unparalleled musical craftsmanship. The final touch, perfected at Billy's Mastering Suite in the UK, ensures that every note and nuance resonates perfectly with the listener.

