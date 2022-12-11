Of Mice & Men Share 'Obsolete (Sullivan King Remix)'

Of Mice & Men celebrate the release of the new deluxe edition of their 2021 album, "Echo", by premiering a music video for "Obsolete (Sullivan King Remix)".
The track is just one of the 10 tracks from the deluxe edition that features different DJs remixing each song from the original record to produce newly reimagined EDM versions of the tracks.
The band said of the new video and remix, "Sullivan King is a super creative and talented musician and DJ, and his ability to blend rock, metal, and EDM genres in a way that's both heavy and cohesive, is incredible. We're excited to share his remix of 'Obsolete' with you.
King added, "I've been a fan of Of Mice & Men for over a decade and I can't even begin to say how much of an honor it was to get to work on this remix. It truly felt so full circle to get to rock this for them and can't wait for everyone to hear it!" Check out the remix below:
