.

Orthodox Deliver 'Head On A Spike' With New Video

Keavin Wiggins | 07-12-2022

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Orthodox Learning To Dissolve album artwork
Learning To Dissolve album artwork

Nashville metal outfit Orthodox have released a music video for their song "Head On A Spike", to celebrate the announcement of their new album, "Learning To Dissolve," which will be hitting stores on August 19th.

Frontman Adam Easterling had this to say about the new single and video, "This is essentially the first song I have ever written to gloat about my backbone.

"Orthodox as a band has been called 'corny' and been continually overlooked year in, year out. But we haven't given up. This is a song to anyone who thinks we should've thrown in the towel, because we don't feel like we've even peaked." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Orthodox Deliver 'Head On A Spike' With New Video

News > Orthodox

advertisement
Day In Rock

Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden- Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires- Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Sabbath- more

David Lee Roth Shares New Song 'Pointing At The Moon'- Armor For Sleep Release First New Song In 15 Years- more

Carlos Santana Postpones More Dates To 'Recuperate Fully'- Iron Maiden Forced To Cancel Concert Due To Dangerous Weather- more

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose Addresses Health Issues- The Gaslight Anthem Share Video From Surprise Comeback Show- more

Carlos Santana Recovering After Onstage Collapse- Bring Me The Horizon Share New Track 'sTraNgeRs'- Hollywood Undead- more

advertisement
Reviews

On The Record: Creedence Clearwater Revival

Caught In The Act: Santana and Earth, Wind & Fire Live In Ill

Box Sets: Dio - Holy Diver (Super Deluxe Edition)

By Land, By Sea, The Zombies Are Coming!

Video Premiere: Velvet Chains' 'Last Drop'

Latest News

Five Finger Death Punch Team With Iron Maiden For Legacy Of The Beast

Def Leppard Become Hard Rock Billionaires On Pandora

Metallica Share Black Album classic Performance From Prague Rocks

Amon Amarth Announce The Great Heathen Tour

Orthodox Deliver 'Head On A Spike' With New Video

Singled Out: Roye Trout's Sugar Boy

Ronnie James Dio Wrote 'Holy Diver' For Black Sabbath

Nita Strauss Apparently Leaves Alice Cooper Band