Pecos & The Rooftops Share New Single 'Last Thing I Remember'

(Warner) Emerging with a sharp signature style and an unrivaled live presence proven one gig at a time, platinum-certified rising Texas-based country rock band Pecos & The Rooftops release their new single entitled "Last Thing I Remember" today.

It paves the way for the hard workin', hard rockin' sextet's anxiously awaited self-titled full-length debut album, Pecos & The Rooftops, arriving on June 23 via Warner Records.



About "Last Thing I Remember," frontman Pecos Hurley said, "'Last Thing I Remember' is a song about someone who regrets being the person they are, but he isn't able to change to be the person that his significant other needs. He knows he is most likely the problem. Although she keeps getting hurt and leaving, she still has hope that he'll be able to change-and he is hopeful that every time she leaves that she will come back again."



Co-written with frequent collaborator Michael Whitworth [Jelly Roll, Koe Wetzel, Florida Georgia Line] and produced by Andrew Baylis [Jelly Roll, Bad Omens], the track hinges on a woozy beat against a rough and rowdy guitar riff. As if shaking off the last vestiges of a long night, weary verses give way to a disarmingly catchy hook, "Guess it must have been the drunken words that I said. Last thing I remember is you saying we're through. It might be a while, but I'll be waiting for you."



Stay tuned for the premiere of a cinematic official music video to accompany the track. Check out the lyric video below:

