Peter Gabriel Expands North American The Tour

Tour poster

(Live Nation) Peter Gabriel announces thirteen additional cities on his massive North America run of i/o - The Tour. Newly added shows on the Live Nation produced tour include Washington, Buffalo, Pittsburgh, Columbus, Cleveland, Detroit, Milwaukee, St. Paul, Palm Springs, Denver, Austin, Dallas and Houston.

i/o - The Tour will see Gabriel playing new material from his forthcoming album i/o, as well as delving into his peerless catalogue of music, with hits, fan favourites and the unexpected. For the shows, Gabriel will be joined by regular band-mates Tony Levin, David Rhodes and Manu Katché. Additionally, new music from the i/o album is being released on the full moon of each month. The March song release is called Playing For Time.



TICKETS: The general onsale for i/o - The Tour newly added shows will start Friday, March 24 at 10am Local Time on LiveNation.com. Fans will have access to a special presale through Peter's Fan Club mailing list, starting Tuesday, March 21. Tickets for all previously announced dates are available now at petergabriel.com.



Citi is the official card of the i/o - The Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets in the U.S. beginning Wed. March 22 at 10am local time until Thursday, March 23 at 6pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com



VIP: Fans can also purchase VIP Packages, which may include premium tickets, access to the pre-show lounge, limited edition gift item & more. For more information, visit vipnation.com.



i/o - The Tour Dates

May 18 Krakow, Poland TAURON Arena

May 20 Verona, Italy Verona Arena

May 21 Milan, Italy Mediolanum Arena

May 23 Paris, France Accor Arena

May 24 Lille, France Stade Pierre-Mauroy

May 26 Berlin, Germany Waldbuehne

May 28 Munich, Germany Koenigsplatz

May 30 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

May 31 Stockholm, Sweden Avicii Arena



June 2 Bergen, Norway Koengen

June 5 Amsterdam, Netherlands Ziggo Dome

June 6 Antwerp, Belgium Sportpaleis

June 8 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

June 10 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

June 12 Hamburg, Germany Barclays Arena

June 13 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

June 15 Bordeaux, France Arkea Arena

June 17 Birmingham, UK Utilita Arena

June 19 London, UK The O2

June 20 Nottingham, UK Motorpoint Arena

June 22 Glasgow, UK OVO Hydro

June 23 Manchester, UK AO Arena

June 25 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena



September 8 Quebec City, Quebec Videotron Centre

September 9 Ottawa, Ontario Canadian Tire Centre

September 11 Toronto, Ontario Scotiabank Arena

September 13 Montreal, Quebec Bell Centre

September 14 Boston, Massachusetts TD Garden

September 16 Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Wells Fargo Center

September 18 New York, New York Madison Square Garden

September 20 Washington, D.C. Capital One Arena - NEW SHOW

September 22 Buffalo, New York KeyBank Center - NEW SHOW

September 23 Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania PPG Paints Arena - NEW SHOW

September 25 Columbus, Ohio Nationwide Arena - NEW SHOW

September 27 Cleveland, Ohio Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse - NEW SHOW

September 29 Detroit, Michigan Little Caesars Arena - NEW SHOW

September 30 Chicago, Illinois United Center



October 2 Milwaukee, Wisconsin Fiserv Forum - NEW SHOW

October 3 St. Paul , Minnesota Xcel Energy Center - NEW SHOW

October 7 Vancouver, British Columbia Rogers Arena

October 8 Seattle, Washington Climate Pledge Arena

October 11 San Francisco, California Chase Center

October 13 Los Angeles, California Kia Forum

October 14 Palm Springs, California Acrisure Arena - NEW SHOW

October 16 Denver , Colorado Ball Arena - NEW SHOW

October 18 Austin, Texas Moody Center - NEW SHOW

October 19 Dallas, Texas American Airlines Center - NEW SHOW

October 21 Houston, Texas Toyota Center - NEW SHOW

