Phil Varone To Join Soto/Bieler In Vegas

Event poster

Former Saigon Kick drummer Phil Varone will be reuniting with his former bandmate Jason Bieler at the guitarist's upcoming Soto/Bieler show at Count's Vamp'd in Las Vegas on September 30th.

Varone shared, "Hold on to your wigs and keys kids, this is going to be a fun night here in Las Vegas. Friday, Sept 30th @vampdvegas I will be joining my Saigon Kick bandmate, the strikingly handsome Jason Bieler and the man that melts you with one look, the great Jeff Scott Soto. I'm looking forward to seeing old friends, playing great songs, and telling fun stories. Hope to see you there."

Bieler also shared, "Now we got something here. Former Saigon Kick drummer extraordinaire has his own poster within ours which confirms, yes folks, it's on! Looking forward to having the one and only Phil Varone join us for our hijinks and shenanigans at Counts Vamp'd on Fri September 30th!"

