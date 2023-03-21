Picturesque Share Strange Habits Video

(Ngage) Kentucky based post-hardcore quintet Picturesque released their fiery new single & video "Strange Habits", which will appear on their newly announced six track EP IYKYK ('if you know, you know') due out April 21st on Equal Vision Records.

This new single is a follow up to last month's "Hopeless", which marked the return of the band after a several year hiatus following their critically acclaimed sophomore LP Do You Feel O.K?. Born out of a post-hardcore scene that's often characterized more by aggression than accessibility, the five-piece steadfastly refuse to be boxed or pigeonholed, and they're set on embracing musical tropes not traditionally associated with heavy music.

"Strange Habits" is a reminder to fans old and new that the band is relentless in their exploration of the sonic landscape of alternative music. Angular guitars swirl around elements of pop, hip hop and electronic music, highlighting the bands highly creative approach to songwriting. Picturesque is a formidable instrumental unit, but special attention must (and should) be given to lead singer and creative mastermind Kyle Hollis. Boasting one of the most dynamic voices in alternative music, his soaring vocals cascade through the track in a way that is altogether original. The official music video features Hollis set against a swirling cinematic backdrop that lends a compelling narrative to the song. You can watch it here.

The band has this to say about their new single and what to expect this year:

"This song is a different approach for the band. We didn't want to take it too seriously. We didn't want it to be sad. We didn't want it to be complicated. We just wanted to have a little fun and introduce you to our friend Kyle Hollis."

