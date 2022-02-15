Poco Members Return With Cimarron 615 And Share New Song

Cimarron 615, the newly formed Americana band that features members of Poco and Flying Burrito Brothers, have released a brand new single called “Rough Edges.”
The song comes from their forthcoming album, "My Friend: A Tribute to Rusty Young", which will be released this summer and pays homage to the late Poco frontman.
The group features guitarists Tom Hampton (Poco) and Bill Lloyd (Foster & Lloyd, Sky Kings), drummer Rick Lonow (Flying Burrito Brothers, Poco), bassist Jack Sundrud (Great Plains, Poco), and multi-instrumentalist Michael Webb (Poco).
Bill Lloyd had this to say about the new song, “After meeting Rusty through Vince Gill back in 1989, Radney Foster and I jumped at the opportunity to co-write some songs with Rusty. The news that there would be a Poco reunion with Rusty, Richie Furay, Jim Messina, Randy Meisner, and George Grantham was exciting.
"Rusty had the ‘Rough Edges’ guitar riff already when we sat down to write and it all came together in short order. Really fun and rocking. I remember how pumped we were when he told us Randy Meisner would take the vocal on that.” Stream the song below:
