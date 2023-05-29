Polaris Premiere 'Inhuman' Video And Announce New Album

Polaris have shared a music video for their new single, "Inhuman", which is the lead track from their forthcoming third studio album, "Fatalism," that will arrive on September 1st.
"'Inhumane' reflects on the feeling of growing desensitized to death, violence, and tragedy due to overexposure," explains drummer and one of the main songwriters Daniel Furnari. "I think for a lot of people over the last few years, when you're facing a constant barrage of horrible news coming from every corner on a literal daily basis, eventually, you reach a point where the initial shock and sadness wear off and you find yourself becoming almost numb to it.
"It's like a subconscious defense mechanism -when caring too much becomes too taxing, we stop caring at all. That hollow feeling, or lack of feeling, can come with a lot of guilt, making you question whether your empathy and your humanity have been erased, and in a strange way almost wishing you could feel that pang of fear or sadness again."
"The music video for 'Inhumane,' conceived by our director Ed Reiss, takes that concept to a fantastical extreme, and features us falling through the floors of a collapsing apartment building, to find that new horrors (literally) await us on each level...It's one of the wackiest (and bloodiest) ideas we've ever put on screen and I'm still kind of in disbelief that it came together!," he adds. Watch the video below:
