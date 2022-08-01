Prettymuch 'Talking 2 You' With New Song

Prettymuch have returned with their first new song of the year. They delivers the new single, "Talking 2 You", late last week via Sire/Warner Records.



They had this to say about the track, "We're so excited to release 'Talking 2 You.' It's such a special record to us, as it's our first song out in a year, and it's dedicated to our loyal fans.

"We really wanted an empowering record and love letter to our fans who have always been by our side. Through the lyrics, we feel like we get to connect with each and every one-individually and as a group." Stream the song below:

