Prettymuch have returned with their first new song of the year. They delivers the new single, "Talking 2 You", late last week via Sire/Warner Records.
They had this to say about the track, "We're so excited to release 'Talking 2 You.' It's such a special record to us, as it's our first song out in a year, and it's dedicated to our loyal fans.
"We really wanted an empowering record and love letter to our fans who have always been by our side. Through the lyrics, we feel like we get to connect with each and every one-individually and as a group." Stream the song below:
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star- Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- more
Bullet For My Valentine Stream New Song 'No More Tears To Cry'- Tarja's Outlanders Recruit Megadeth Icon Marty Friedman For New Song- more
Sammy Hagar and The Circle Reveal 'Crazy Times' Video- John 5 Shares Video For New David Lee Roth Song- more
Lamb Of God Unleash Omens Video- Imagine Dragons Expand Night Visions- Stabbing Westward's Hall Battling Throat Cancer- more
David Lee Roth Releases New Song About Van Halen- Former Megadeth Stars Announce Kings of Thrash Mega Years Tour- more
Chuck Wright - Chuck Wright's Sheltering Sky
Metallica Tops Lollapalooza 2022 Day One
On The Record: Brian May - Another World
Caught In The Act: The Tubes Live In Chicago
Joe Walsh Recruits NIN, Dave Grohl For VetsAid 2022
Def Leppard In The Studio For Hysteria's 35th Anniversary
Blind Guardian Deliver Violent Shadows Performance Video
Krisiun Release War Blood Hammer Lyric Video
Prettymuch 'Talking 2 You' With New Song
Metallica Share Backstage Video With Stranger Things Star
Tyler Hubbard Delivering New Music With Dancin' In The Country
Black Sabbath Legend Tony Iommi Opens 2022 Commonwealth Games