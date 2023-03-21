Punk Legends Subhumans Announce U.S. Tour

(Pirates Press Records) Legendary punk band Subhumans announced a United States with support from Cop/Out and Upchuck on select dates!

This tour comes after a reissue of Subhumans' first 6 LPs which were all remastered from the original tapes. These records were pressed on several different versions with fans from around the globe quickly snatching up copies.

Additionally, a limited edition box set featuring all six records plus an exclusive 10", slipmat, and 52 page book was released and sold out in a matter of hours.

Subhumans have more surprises and plans throughout the rest of 2023 and beyond so fans will be waiting with anticipation for subsequent announces from Dick Lucas and the rest of the band.

Subhumans live:

May 26 - Minneapolis, MN - Uptown VFW (w/ War//Plague, Cop/Out, Surrogates)

May 27 - Milwaukee, WI - Cactus Club +

May 28 - Chicago, IL - Cobra Lounge +

May 29 - St Louis, MO - Off Broadway +

May 30 - Indianapolis, IN - Black Circle +

May 31 - Cincinnati, OH - Legends +

June 01 - Cleveland, OH - Grog Shop +

June 02 - Millersville, PA - Phantom Power +

June 03 - Washington, DC - Black Cat #

June 04 - Richmond, VA - Richmond Music Hall #

June 05 - Carrboro, NC - Cat's Cradle #

June 06 - Columbia, SC - New Brookland Tavern #

June 07 - Atlanta, GA - The Earl

June 08 - Jacksonville, FL - Jack Rabbits #

June 09 - Orlando, FL - Will's Pub #

June 10 - Tampa, FL - Brass Mug #

+ - w/ Cop/Out

# - w/ Upchuck

