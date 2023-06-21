.

Queen's Brian May Reveals Origins Of Star Fleet Project

Bruce Henne | 06-21-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Brian May News Video still June 21, 2023
Video still

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May is revealing the origins of his 1983 EP, "Star Fleet Project", in the first episode of a new video series about the package ahead of its reissue next month.

"It's 1983 and Queen are taking a break," reads the preview. "Brian is in LA, at a loose end, feeling creatively inspired - so he picks up the phone and makes a call. Find out who he called and what happened next..."

Under the banner of Brian May + Friends, the original 3-track "mini-album" saw May joined by Edward Van Halen, drummer Alan Gratzer, bassist Phil Chen and keyboardist Fred Mandel over two days at The Record Plant in Los Angeles, CA.

The set's title track was inspired by the Queen rocker's hard rock re-imagining of the signature tune from the Japanese-made kid's science fiction series of the same name; the program was compulsive regular viewing for Brian and his four year-old son Jimmy on Saturday morning TV.

Due July 17, and billed as "Star Fleet Sessions", the 40th anniversary reissue delivers an extensively revisited and expanded box set edition of the legendary sessions, with 2023 remixes of the original three songs and a new single version of the title track alongside interviews and live recordings from the era - plus 23 tracks of previously-unreleased material.

Watch the first episode in the new series and stream the title track here.

Related Stories
Queen's Brian May Reveals Origins Of Star Fleet Project

Queen's Brian May Expands Star Fleet Project ft. Eddie Van Halen

Queen Guitarist Brian May Knighted By King Charles III

Queen's Brian May Knighted By King Charles III

Rush And Queen Stars Lead Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concert Lineup

More Brian May News

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com. Copyright hennemusic - Excerpted here with permission.
advertisement
Day In Rock

Dolly Parton Tops Rock Chart With Rob Halford, Motley Crue Collaboration- KK's Priest, Paul Di'Anno Tour- more

Rise Against, Rancid, Jawbreaker And More To Launch 1234fest- Aerosmith To Release Greatest Hits Collection Ahead Of Farewell Tour- more

Day In Country

Brooks & Dunn Wrap Extended Reboot Tour With Total Sellout- AXS TV Celebrate Anniversary Of Charlie Daniels' 'The Devil Went Down to Georgia'- more

advertisement
Reviews

Elvis is Everywhere! The Tupelo Elvis Festival

Desiree Dorion - That's How I Know

Caught In The Act: Dead & Company Rock Wrigley Field

The Blues: Savoy Brown - Barbara Blue - Mose Allison - John Primer

Travel News, Trips and Tips: Summer Travel Essentials

Latest News

Imagine Dragons Live In Vegas Trailer Goes Online

Bloc Party Announce Surprise New EP 'The High Life EP'

Metallica Share Download Festival Performance Of 'One'

Queen's Brian May Reveals Origins Of Star Fleet Project

Testament Go Nuclear With Full Catalog and Three Future Albums Deal

Frank Iero of My Chemical Romance To Sell Guitars And More On Reverb

Cradle Of Filth & Devildriver Announce Second Leg of 2023 U.S. Co-Headline Tour

Haken Share New Track 'The Last Lullaby'