Queen's Brian May Reveals Origins Of Star Fleet Project

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May is revealing the origins of his 1983 EP, "Star Fleet Project", in the first episode of a new video series about the package ahead of its reissue next month.

"It's 1983 and Queen are taking a break," reads the preview. "Brian is in LA, at a loose end, feeling creatively inspired - so he picks up the phone and makes a call. Find out who he called and what happened next..."

Under the banner of Brian May + Friends, the original 3-track "mini-album" saw May joined by Edward Van Halen, drummer Alan Gratzer, bassist Phil Chen and keyboardist Fred Mandel over two days at The Record Plant in Los Angeles, CA.

The set's title track was inspired by the Queen rocker's hard rock re-imagining of the signature tune from the Japanese-made kid's science fiction series of the same name; the program was compulsive regular viewing for Brian and his four year-old son Jimmy on Saturday morning TV.

Due July 17, and billed as "Star Fleet Sessions", the 40th anniversary reissue delivers an extensively revisited and expanded box set edition of the legendary sessions, with 2023 remixes of the original three songs and a new single version of the title track alongside interviews and live recordings from the era - plus 23 tracks of previously-unreleased material.

Watch the first episode in the new series and stream the title track here.

