Queen's Brian May Streams 'Star Fleet' Video

(hennemusic) Queen guitarist Brian May is streaming a remastered video for "Star Fleet", the title track to his newly-reissued 1983 EP, "Star Fleet Project."
The song was inspired by the Queen rocker's hard rock re-imagining of the signature tune from the Japanese-made kid's science fiction series of the same name; the program was compulsive regular viewing for Brian and his four year-old son Jimmy on Saturday morning TV.
Under the banner of Brian May + Friends, the original 3-track "mini-album" saw May joined by Edward Van Halen, drummer Alan Gratzer, bassist Phil Chen and keyboardist Fred Mandel over two days at The Record Plant in Los Angeles, CA.
The 40th anniversary reissue "Star Fleet Sessions" delivers an extensively revisited and expanded box set edition of the legendary sessions, with 2023 remixes of the original three songs and a new single version of the title track alongside interviews and live recordings from the era - plus 23 tracks of previously-unreleased material.
