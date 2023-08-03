Queens of the Stone Deliver 'Negative Space' Video

Video still

(NLM) Queens of the Stone continue to prove themselves "a band reaching the peak of their powers" (NME). Following a triumphant reign over some of the UK and Europe's most hallowed festival grounds including "officially one of the most-watched Glasto sets ever - Josh Homme and co. pulled a huge crowd and unleashed pure chaotic joy" (Kerrang), Queens of the Stone Age are back with the latest audiovisual odyssey from their international chart-topping opus In Times New Roman... a brand new video for "Negative Space." As with previous videos from this campaign, "Negative Space" was created by, starring and directed by Liam Lynch, who states:

"Acceptance is lonely, messy, and tough, especially when it's all that is left. This video takes place between the end and a beginning. It's the desperate and lost, message-in-a-bottle emotions that are tossed out and let float away. No action required."

Prepare to dodge some cosmic debris and take a trip to "Negative Space" below. In the wake of In Times New Roman... achieving global domination - including #1s in four countries, top 3 positions in six more and a sweep of US #1s across the Vinyl, Independent, Alternative, Digital, Rock and Hard Music Album Sales charts - Queens of the Stone Age kick off the extensive North American leg of their The End Is Nero tour tonight at Detroit's Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill with special guests The Armed and Phantogram. With several shows already sold out, Joshua Homme, Troy Van Leeuwen, Dean Fertita, Michael Shuman and Jon Theodore will continue to span the globe through the end of 2023.

Queens of the Stone Age also extend a formal invite to their inaugural Queens Colosseum pre-show party experience, taking place August 4th in Toronto at Budweiser Stage - ahead of the band's headlining show. Fans are encouraged to "Dance Like No One is Surviving," as they immerse themselves in a once in a lifetime opportunity to experience a Queens of the Stone Age curated extravaganza including an exclusive merchandise line, burlesque dancers, local vendors featuring everything from books to records to oddities and art, live silk-screen printing, vintage clothing and more. The Queens Colosseum event starts at 4PM and runs through the start of the show, with access available to ticket purchasers only.

