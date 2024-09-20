AC/DC Classic Debuts On Billboard Chart 44 Years After Release

AC/DC's landmark 1980 album "Back In Black" is the gift that keeps on giving for the iconic rockers and this past week a hit single from the record made a new chart debut.

"You Shook Me All Night Long" had made its first appearance on the Billboard Global 200 chart, debuting at No. 199 on the chart that measures the popularity of music from across the world.

Back in August, "Back In Black" became the third biggest selling album in U.S. history after it was certified 27 times platinum by the Recording Industry Association Of America (RIAA).

As we reported at the time, the organization revealed the new certification on August 21st. Platinum honors are awarded for 1 million units in sales with "Back In Black" now reaching that goal 27 times.

According to the RIAA's rankings, "Back In Black" in now in third place for top sales behind the Eagles "Their Greatest Hits 1971 - 1975" at No. 1 (38 times platinum), and Michael Jackson's "Thriller" (34 times platinum).

The Eagles "Hotel California" comes in 4th with 26 times platinum, followed by Led Zeppelin IV" at No. 5 (24 times platinum), The Beatles White Album (24x) at No. 6, Billy Joel's "Greatest Hits Volume I & II" at No. 7, Garth Brooks 'Double Live" at No. 7 and Pink Floyd's "The Wall" at No. 8.

