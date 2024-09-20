David Gilmour Helps Body Count Cover Pink Floyd's 'Comfortably Numb'

(2b) Body Count releases their powerful rendition of "Comfortably Numb" featuring David Gilmour-a fresh take on the classic Pink Floyd track that explores themes of detachment and introspection. Gilmour's seminal guitar work adds a haunting, authentic touch, seamlessly blending with Body Count's signature intensity and Ice's profound new lyrics, making the track a fusion of rock history and raw, modern energy. Body Count has also revealed the release date for their new album, Merciless, set to drop on November 22.

Ice T on the track: " For me "Comfortably Numb" is an introspective song-it's me acknowledging that I'm older now. I'm telling the younger generation, you've got two choices: you can keep the fire burning or you can give up. It's me trying to make sense of what's happening, but also pointing out that we're all in a place where we don't have to face reality. We've got flat-screen TVs and popcorn, and we can just sit back and watch the chaos of the world like it's a TV show. It doesn't feel real until it shows up at your door. I'm a little numb, too-we all are."

David Gilmour on the track: "Body Count's version of Comfortably Numb is quite radical, but the words really struck me. It astonishes me that a tune I wrote almost 50 years ago is back with this great new approach. They've made it relevant again. The initial contact from Ice-T was for permission to use the song, but I thought I might offer to play on it as well. I like the new lyrics, they're talking about the world we're living in now, which is quite scary. Ice-T and Body Count played in London recently, sadly I couldn't make it, but if another opportunity came up to play with them, I'd jump at it."

Body Count's last release, Carnivore, came out in 2020 and earned the band a Grammy for Best Metal Performance. The band recently finished their EU/UK Merciless Tour, and will headline at the Louder Than Life Festival in Louisville, KY, and the Aftershock Festival in Sacramento, CA. this fall.

Related Stories

Jason Derulo Delivers 'Body Count'

Ice Nine Kills Deliver 'Welcome To Horrorwood' Video

Ice-T Celebrates Body County Album Release With Pandora Stories

Body Count Release Video And Announce Album Release Events

News > Body Count