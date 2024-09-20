Motley Crue Reveal Nashville Outlaws Expanded

Motley Crue have announced that the "Nashville Outlaws" album has been expanded for a new special edition that includes a new track. The album features country music stars giving Motley Crue's songs a makeover.
The band shared, "It's been a decade since 'Nashville Outlaws' brought country legends to the world of Mötley! Check out the special edition, honoring the original album featuring a new cover of "Dogs of War" by Big Machine Label Group' own Chase McDaniel."
In addition to "Dogs Of War", the record features stars like Florida Georgia Line, Rascal Flatts, LeAnn Rimes, Justin Moore, Cassadee Pope, Aaron Lewis, Big & Rick, Brantley Gilbert, Darius Rucker and more all performing country music covers of classic Motley Crue songs. Stream the album below:
