Eric Clapton Shares First Song From New Album

() Eric Clapton announces he will be releasing his new studio album "Meanwhile" from Bushbranch/Surfdog Records available digitally on October 4th and coming to vinyl and CD on January 24, 2025. The announcement also comes with the release of new song "One Woman" out today.

The album features collaborations with Jeff Beck, Van Morrison, Bradley Walker, Judith Hill, Daniel Santiago and Simon Climie, six brand new songs and eight previously released singles. The physical release of the album will be available on CD and vinyl on January 24.

After a 13 year absence from South American touring, Clapton will begin his limited run of shows today beginning with Estadio Velez Sasfieled in Buenos Aires and followed by 4 concerts in Brazil. In addition, he will return to Mexico for a concert at Foro Sol in Mexico City on October 3rd. He will then head to California for three shows: Pechanga Arena in San Diego on October 8th, Acrisure Arena in Palm Desert on October 10th and the iconic Hollywood Bowl on October 12th.

In addition, on October 17th, Clapton will be a part of "Life Is A Carnival - A Tribute to Robbie Robertson" at the Kia Forum in Inglewood, California, alongside a host of other musical luminaries. This special evening, and his three solo concerts in the States, are the only US performances this year.

Clapton's band is Nathan East (bass / vocals), Doyle Bramhall II (guitar / vocals), Sonny Emory (drums), Chris Stainton (keyboards), Tim Carmon (Hammond / keyboards), Sharon White (backing vocals) and Katie Kissoon (backing vocals). Support in Buenos Aires, Curitiba, Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paolo, and Mexico City is Gary Clark Jr., and Jimmie Vaughan will support in San Diego, Palm Desert and Los Angeles.

ERIC CLAPTON - Tour Dates 2024

*September 20 - Buenos Aires - Estadio Velez Sasfield

*September 24 - Curitiba - Ligga Arena

*September 26 - Rio de Janeiro - Farmasi Arena

*September 28 - Sao Paolo - VIBRA

*September 29 - Sao Paolo - Allianz Parque

*October 3 - Mexico City - Foro Sol

^October 8 - San Diego - Pechanga Arena

^October 10 - Palm Desert - Acrisure Arena

^October 12 - Los Angeles - Hollywood Bowl

LIFE IS A CARNIVAL - A TRIBUTE TO ROBBIE ROBERTSON

October 17 - Los Angeles - Kia Forum

*Gary Clark Jr

^Jimmie Vaughan

Meanwhile Tracklisting:

1. Pompous Fool

2. Heart of a Child

3. Moon River with Jeff Beck

4. Sam Hall*

5. Smile*

6. Always On My Mind with Bradley Walker

7. One Woman*

8. The Rebels with Van Morrison

9. The Call*

10. How Could We Know with Judith Hill, Simon Climie, Daniel Santiago

11. This Has Gotta Stop with Van Morrison

12. Stand and Deliver with Van Morrison

13. You've Changed*

14. Misfortune*

*New song

