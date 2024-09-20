Asking Alexandria Announces New EP With 'Let Go' Remix Video

(SRO) As Asking Alexandria prepare to hit the road on the second leg of their critically praised "All My Friends" headlining U.S. tour from September 24 through November 2, the British rock luminaries share news of a new EP. Due October 18 via Better Noise Music, the digital EP will include remixed versions of popular tracks from their recent 2023 album, WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE?

Asking Alexandria have shared the first listen to two new tracks from the EP today, September 20. The "modern day, hook-laden" (Kerrang!) song "Let Go"-the third highest-streaming track on WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? which has nearly 8 million overall streams and over 1.3 million video views-gets a remixed touch from up-and-coming LA-based producer kodeblooded.

The band has also released a remixed version of fan-favorite track "Bad Blood" from viral Indonesian DJ group Weird Genius. The group broke Spotify's record for the #1 longest charting local song for six consecutive weeks on Spotify Indonesia's Top 50 charts for their hit single "Lathi" in 2020.

The WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES EP also includes "Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix)" which was included on ASKING ALEXANDRIA's DARK VOID EP in January surrounding "Blue Monday"-the most depressing day of the year-to correlate with the track's theme surrounding overcoming depression and mental health battles. See the full WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES track listing below.

WHERE DO WE GO FROM HERE? THE REMIXES Track Listing:

1. Bad Blood (Weird Genius Remix) (3:17)

2. Let Go (kodeblooded Remix) (3:14)

3. Nothing Left (Cass Dillon Remix) (3:14)

4. Where Do We Go From Here? (Fairlane Remix) (3:39)

5. Where Do We Go From Here? (4:09)

6. Dark Void (Sullivan King Remix) (3:09)

7. Holding On To Something More (3:24)

