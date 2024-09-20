Chase Atlantic Announce New Album With 'Doubt It'

(PAAA) Chase Atlantic announce their fourth studio album, LOST IN HEAVEN, is set to drop November 1st via Fearless Records. Along with the album news, the band has unleashed their vibey new single, "DOUBT IT," with a psychedelic hybrid visualizer / lyric video. Pulsing with dark alternative R&B vibes, trap beats, and glitchy synths, the track hits hard with the rebellious line, "Put your money where your mouth is, lay it on the counter, rip it open, let me count it."
The new track release follows the success of their previous album single "DIE FOR ME," a haunting slow jam that garnered over 7 million global streams in its first week and earned spots on 24 New Music Friday playlists. With over 5.5 billion global Spotify streams and counting, CHASE ATLANTIC's genre-blurring sound continues to dominate. Alt Press described the song as "a Bonnie and Clyde story, saturated in desperate, dramatic love, which plays out against a dreamy, dark alt-pop landscape."
Having graced the stages of Bonnaroo, Lollapalooza, and main stage at Reading & Leeds in 2023, CHASE ATLANTIC are about to make serious noise as they set off on a massive North American headline tour. The run, beginning October 16 in Irving, TX, will include must-see stops like Barclays Center in Brooklyn and two nights at LA's Hollywood Palladium. This week the band also announced dates in Australia and New Zealand. Full tour routing below.
With LOST IN HEAVEN, CHASE ATLANTIC are poised to break boundaries once again, diving deeper into their distinct world of hypnotic melodies, sonic experimentation, and epic live shows.
CHASE ATLANTIC TOUR DATES:
Oct 16 - Irving, TX - The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory
Oct 17 - Houston, TX - Bayou Music Center
Oct 18 - San Antonio, TX - Boeing Centre At Tech Port
Oct 20 - Orlando, FL - Hard Rock Live
Oct 21 - Tampa, FL - Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino
Oct 23 - Atlanta, GA - Coca-Cola Roxy
Oct 24 - Nashville, TN - Nashville Municipal Amphitheater
Oct 26 - Raleigh, NC - Red Hat Amphitheater
Oct 27 - Washington, DC - The Anthem
Oct 28 - Brooklyn, NY - Barclays Center
Oct 30 - Philadelphia, PA - The Met Philadelphia Presented by Highmark
Nov 01 - Boston, MA - MGM Music Hall at Fenway
Nov 03 - Montreal, QC - MTELUS
Nov 05 - Toronto, ON - Great Canadian Resort Toronto
Nov 06 - Detroit, MI - The Fillmore Detroit
Nov 08 - Chicago, IL - Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
Nov 09 - Minneapolis, MN - The Fillmore Minneapolis presented by Affinity Plus
Nov 12 - Denver, CO - Fillmore Auditorium
Nov 13 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
Nov 15 - Las Vegas, NV - House of Blues
Nov 16 - Phoenix, AZ - Arizona Financial Theatre
Nov 19 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Nov 20 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Palladium
Dec 7 - Auckland, New Zealand - Spark Arena
Dec 11 - Melbourne, Australia - Sidney Myer Music Bowl
Dec 12 - Sydney, Australia - Qudos Bank Arena
Dec 15 - Brisbane, Australia - Riverstage
Dec 18 - Adelaide, Australia - Aec Theatre
Dec 20 - Perth, Australia - HBF Stadium
