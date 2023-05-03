(Big Picture Media) Alt-rock band Ragers is thrilled to share their brand new single and music video "Tossed Out". The song - a follow up to their recent single "Only Sins No Tragedies" - gives fans another glimspe of the band's forthcoming album Missed Calls From Home, which is set to be released on September 29th.
The band shares: "You ever get kicked out of a pub in Thunder Bay, Ontario after falling in love with the bartender? Out of luck, out of money, and out in the snow without a coat. There's something mischievous but celebratory about this one. It's just plain fun, simple and straightforward.
This track evokes some of the alt-rock sounds we grew up with, a sort of dandy way of approaching punk themes. An infectious guitar lick, a chorus that hooks you on the spot, pulls you in, before tossing you right back out."
Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring Addresses Allegations- Primus, Tool, QOTSA Stars Share 'AEnima' Live Video- Metallica- more
Lamb of God Announce Summer Headline Tour- A Skylit Drive's Original Vocalist Jordan Blake Has Died- more
Old Crow Medicine Show Announce Live At Third Man Records Album- Slash and Dolly Parton Guest On Chris Janson's '21 Forever'- Dierks Bentley- Eric Church- more
Jonas Brothers Announce The TOUR-Shaquille O'Neal and Blackway Deliver 'King Talk'- Taylor Swift- more
Cinco de Mayo: Have A Fantastico Fiesta With These Items
Sites and Sounds: Daytona Beach is Rockville!
Caught In The Act: The Joe Perry Project Rocks Arcada Theatre
Live: Fatoumata Diawara Live In Phoenix
Between The Buried And Me's Dustie Warring Addresses Allegations
Falling In Reverse Cancel Performances Due To Ronnie Radke's Laryngitis
KISS Perform 'Black Diamond' On 1975 Midnight Special Episode
Gary Moore The Sanctuary Years Boxset Announced
Ragers Share 'Tossed Out' Video
You Me At Six Announce U.S. Tour
Haken Announce North American Tour
Burning Witches Unleash 'World On Fire' Video