Ragers Share 'Tossed Out' Video

05-03-2023

(Big Picture Media) Alt-rock band Ragers is thrilled to share their brand new single and music video "Tossed Out". The song - a follow up to their recent single "Only Sins No Tragedies" - gives fans another glimspe of the band's forthcoming album Missed Calls From Home, which is set to be released on September 29th.

The band shares: "You ever get kicked out of a pub in Thunder Bay, Ontario after falling in love with the bartender? Out of luck, out of money, and out in the snow without a coat. There's something mischievous but celebratory about this one. It's just plain fun, simple and straightforward.

This track evokes some of the alt-rock sounds we grew up with, a sort of dandy way of approaching punk themes. An infectious guitar lick, a chorus that hooks you on the spot, pulls you in, before tossing you right back out."

