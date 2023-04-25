Randy Holden Announces First Show Since 2019

(Jo Murray) High Moon Records is proud to present "An Evening with Randy Holden," a rare, one-night-only concert event showcasing the remarkable music of groundbreaking guitar god Randy Holden set for Wednesday, May 17, at West Hollywood, CA's intimate Peppermint Club (8713 Beverly Blvd). Holden's first live performance since 2019, the upcoming show will see the visionary guitarist performing songs from throughout his epic six-decade career, spanning legendary 1960s L.A. rock band The Sons of Adam and proto-punk/metal/heavy psych power trio Blue Cheer to his own epochal Population II and innovative solo work. Tickets for "An Evening with Randy Holden" are extremely limited and available now.



"An Evening with Randy Holden" follows High Moon Records' recent release of The Sons of Adam's Saturday's Sons: The Complete Recordings 1964-1966. All formats - including 180-gram vinyl, CD, and digital download - feature optimum fidelity, along with deluxe packaging, extensive liner notes, lavish artwork, a bounty of never-before-seen photos, and more. The Sons of Adam's first-ever comprehensive anthology, Saturday's Sons: The Complete Recordings 1964-1966 gathers the band's complete studio output along with a blistering, rare and previously unreleased 1966 full concert performance from San Francisco's famed Avalon Ballroom. Highlights include the still electrifying title track, "Saturday's Sons," joined by a psychedelically charged animated visualizer created by renowned musician/visual artist Martin Carr (The Boo Radleys, bravecaptain) and streaming now via YouTube (and below).



"There was a fan who hunted me down and insisted that I start playing again," Holden recently told Goldmine. "I refused for about a year. Then one night I finally picked up a guitar and got so angry, I kicked it across the room. After I calmed down, I thought, what is wrong with you? Just because the business treated you horribly, you still love playing the guitar. You play the hell out of it, and there are a lot of people who would love to see you back onstage again. So that's what I did and since then, I've been having a blast."

