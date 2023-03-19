Reunited The Ongoing Concept Share 'Feel Again' Video

Cover art

(Atom Splitter) The Ongoing Concept are back! The band - brothers Dawson Scholz [vocals, guitar], Kyle Scholz [vocals, keys, percussion], and Parker Scholz [drums] along with TJ Nichols [vocals, bass], and Andy Crateau [vocals, guitar] - has announced its fourth album Again, out March 31 via Solid State Records.

Not only is this the first taste of new music from the band since 2017 but it also marks the return of the original lineup. The band has shared another new single with "Feel Again."

"'Feel Again' was the first song we started writing and ended up taking the longest to finish," says Dawson. "We were all rusty from not writing together in years, and this song really brought us all back and jump-started our creative flow. There was a lot of growing up and healing that happened between the time the original guys left and when they returned, and this song really showcases that, lyrically. It really brought us all closer, and showed us all how much we have matured over the years and how much we missed creating art through our music."

