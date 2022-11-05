Rick Nielsen Temporarily Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour

(hennemusic) Guitarist Rick Nielsen has been temporarily sidelined from Cheap Trick's current fall US tour as he recovers after undergoing a "minor procedure".

"A few days ago, Rick had a minor procedure that requires him to stay off the road for this week and not travel," shared the group on social media. "Robin Taylor Zander will be stepping up this weekend. We look forward to Rick rejoining the guys on the west coast later next week."

The band's upcoming live schedule includes dates in Michigan this weekend ahead of shows in Auburn, WA and Boise, ID late next week, after which they will head to Japan for a six-city concert series.

hennemusic is an official news provider for antiMusic.com.

