Rick Nielsen Temporarily Sidelined From Cheap Trick Tour

(hennemusic) Guitarist Rick Nielsen has been temporarily sidelined from Cheap Trick's current fall US tour as he recovers after undergoing a "minor procedure".
"A few days ago, Rick had a minor procedure that requires him to stay off the road for this week and not travel," shared the group on social media. "Robin Taylor Zander will be stepping up this weekend. We look forward to Rick rejoining the guys on the west coast later next week."
The band's upcoming live schedule includes dates in Michigan this weekend ahead of shows in Auburn, WA and Boise, ID late next week, after which they will head to Japan for a six-city concert series.
Get more details here
Guns N' Roses Revisit 'November Rain' With 50-Piece Orchestra- Paramore North American Arena Tour- AWOLNATION- more
Silent Planet Frontman Injured In Tour Van Accident- August Burns Red Recruit Killswitch Engage's Jesse Leach For Ancestry- Jimi Hendrix- more
Lamb of God Announce Headbangers Boat Cruise- The Dickies Stream Previously Unreleased 'Blink-183'- Imagine Dragons and DMB- more
Journey Icon Steve Perry Shares Original Christmas Song- Maneskin Announce New Album 'Rush!'- Musicians Hall of Fame Class Of 2022- more
Pat Travers - The Art of Time Travel
Live: The Who Hits Back In Phoenix
Live: The HillBenders Live In Virginia
Take Me Tailgating! Try These Items for Your Outdoor Party