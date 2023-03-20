Ross The Boss To Guest On Distorted Reflection Album

Promo photo

Distorted Reflection have announced that they have recruited Ross The Boss (Ross Friedman) of Manowar and The Dictators fame to guest on their debut album.

They shared, "We are really pleased and proud to announce that Ross Friedman will be the guest guitarist for the upcoming Distorted Reflection album! The legendary American metal guitarist will perform the solo for the sixth song 'Cassandra' and this will also be the third single and lyric video out of our debut album \m/ DOOM RULES ETERNALLY!!!

"The recording, the mixing and the mastering for the first Distorted Reflection album will be completed this summer. Right after this, the band will reveal the label that will release the work and the 3 lyric videos featuring these great guests. Stay tuned for more updates."

Related Stories

More Distorted Reflection News