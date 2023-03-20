Ross The Boss To Guest On Distorted Reflection Album

Distorted Reflection have announced that they have recruited Ross The Boss (Ross Friedman) of Manowar and The Dictators fame to guest on their debut album.
They shared, "We are really pleased and proud to announce that Ross Friedman will be the guest guitarist for the upcoming Distorted Reflection album! The legendary American metal guitarist will perform the solo for the sixth song 'Cassandra' and this will also be the third single and lyric video out of our debut album \m/ DOOM RULES ETERNALLY!!!
"The recording, the mixing and the mastering for the first Distorted Reflection album will be completed this summer. Right after this, the band will reveal the label that will release the work and the 3 lyric videos featuring these great guests. Stay tuned for more updates."
More Distorted Reflection News
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault- Bruce Springsteen Reschedules Shows- The Offspring Sum 41 and Simple Plan Tour- 3 Doors Down Tour- more
Wolfgang Van Halen Inks Deal For New Mammoth WVH Album- Chrissie Hynde Says Rock Hall Has 'Nothing To Do With Rock 'N' Roll'- more
Matchbox Twenty First New Song In Over A Decade- The Hollywood Vampires- Yes Postpone Relayer Tour- Bullet For My Valentine Tour- more
Atomic: The Winery Dogs Reaching a Studio and Performance Peak
The Blues: Kenny Wayne Shepherd, Vanessa Collier, Kirk Fletcher
Caught In The Act: Iggy Pop Rocks Chicago
Party Favors For St Patrick's Day
Caught In The Act: Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band Live 2023
Def Leppard's Rick Allen Addresses Alleged Assault
Pink Floyd Launch Dark Side Of The Moon 50th Anniversary Video Series
Kenny Chesney Kicking Off I Go Back Tour This Week
Ozzy Osbourne To Talk John Bonham, Sex Pistols and More On Ozzy Speaks
The Ocean Share New Single 'Sea Of Reeds'
Dazy Surprise Release OTHERBODY EP
The Dillinger Escape Plan 'One Of Us Is The Killer' Graphic Novel Announced
The Offspring Recruit Sum 41 and Simple Plan For North American Tour