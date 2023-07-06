Saint Agnes Share 'This Is Not The End' Live Video

(Atom Splitter) Saint Agnes have released an emotional live video for their poignant new single "This Is Not The End," a tribute to Kitty A. Austen's grief for her late mother. The track is taken from the band's upcoming album Bloodsuckers, out July 21 via Spinefarm.

"I really wanted to write a song directly about my grief to have on the album, but it was just too difficult for the longest time," says Austen. "I was so raw and broken that I struggled to put myself in the place I needed to be in to get it done. But I did get there. The song was written and recorded as the very last thing on the album at the eleventh hour. It's a tribute to my mother and the depth of my love for her. Then for the video we recorded a live piano version of the song at Rockfield Studios, it was a very vulnerable but special moment for us as a band."

Saint Agnes recently announced a UK headline tour, which follows their sold-out headline show at The Black Heart in Camden, a European tour with Monster Magnet, a show supporting Employed To Serve, and an appearance at 2000trees.

