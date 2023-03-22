Saliva's Wayne Swinny In ICU For Brain Hemorrhage

Photo from event poster

Saliva guitarist Wayne Swinny is currently in a hospital intensive care unit after he suffered a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain, the band reported on Wednesday (March 22nd).

They shared via social media, "Our dear brother Wayne Swinny was discovered Tuesday morning in medical distress and paramedics were called. He was transported to a hospital where he was diagnosed with a Spontaneous Hemorrhage in his brain.

"He is currently in the ICU as we await further news. We ask that you keep him in your thoughts and prayers at this time."

