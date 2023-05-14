.

Sam Pounds Reveals Cover Of Kings Of Leon's 'Closer'

05-14-2023

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Pin it Share on Reddit email this article

Sam Pounds Video still
Video still

(bmf) Sam Pounds released "Closer", his interpretation of the well-loved track originally by Kings of Leon. This release comes via The Penthouse South/Sumerian Records in a line of covers Sam has made his own including those by Palaye Royale and Bad Omens as well as original tracks "Preacher's Daughter" and "She Get It From Her Mama".

This song is intense and descriptive. "Here is another emotional midtempo that resonated with me," states Pounds. "I hope you can hear the vivid picture painted by the lyrics." It's a record about love from a different perspective as sometimes you can feel a storm coming up in a relationship and it's only a matter of time.

Sam recently performed at the Magic Mind Festival in Santa Clarita, CA, and has over 200 shows under his belt at LA's famed clubs Black Rabbit Rose, Delilah's, Bar Lis and more. His debut album is due this summer with a national tour to follow. Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Sam Pounds Reveals Cover Of Kings Of Leon's 'Closer'

More Sam Pounds News

advertisement
Day In Rock

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour- Black Sabbath- David Lee Roth- Country Goes Metal- more

Motley Crue '100% Done' With New Songs- Dolly Parton Rocks With 'World On Fire'- Disturbed's Draiman Opens Up About Depression- more

Day In Country

Corey Kent Scores First No 1 At Country Radio- Reba McEntire Joins 'The Voice' as Coach- Johnny Cash- more

Day In Pop

Alicia Keys Reveals Keys To The Summer Tour Openers- Killer Mike Pays Tribute to His Mom With Two Part Short Film- more

advertisement
Reviews

Duff McKagan - This is the Song

Sites and Sounds: Belize Songwriter Festival

RockPile: American Jetset- Blak29- And More

Mother's Day Gift Guide

Stephen Stills - Live at Berkeley 1971

Latest News

Black Sabbath Stream Children Of The Sea From Live Evil Reissue

David Lee Roth Shares New Episode Of The Roth Show

Fit For A King and The Devil Wears Prada Announce Metalcore Dropouts Tour

Country Goes Metal On New EP

Stevie Nicks Adds Dates To North American Tour

Young The Giant Unplug For 'The Walk Home'

Cavo Share Cover Of New Order's 'Bizarre Love Triangle'

The Who Continue Their Reign On The Classical Charts