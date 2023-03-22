Sarah Who? Announces New Single 'Fresh Meat Rockstars'

(Unleashed Music) Sarah Who? always has a song with a message, like her new single and video for, "Fresh Meat Rockstars" dropping March 31, 2023. The single features Tarah G. Carpenter (vocals, guitar, backing vocals, bass, drums) and Jason Orme (guitar).

Carpenter says, '"Fresh Meat Rockstars" is about the relationship between bands. The past few months we have toured a lot and met all types of artists on festivals and on the road. Some of those musicians are a lot younger than us now and there are others who have had a lot more experience than us. Regardless, we all learn from each other because our journey is completely different. Yet, sometimes, some of those bands feel threatened, or have some type of "rockstar" attitude, forgetting that we have all started somewhere, and that, nothing is permanent, especially a career in the entertainment industry."



The music video for "Fresh Meat Rockstars" is a simple compilation of footage from the band member's phones and one of their shows in Berlin, with the intention is to show the vibe and energy that goes behind the scenes of their tour.

"Fresh Meat Rockstars" was produced by Tarah G. Carpenter, Jason Orme and Norm Block. Recorded and mixed by Norm Block.

