Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S Teaming Up For Tour

Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S have announced that they are teaming up to coheadline The Velocity Records Tour that will feature support from Secrets, Dead American and Glasslands.

The tour will be kicking off on February 16th Ft. Wayne, Indiana at Piere's and is scheduled to wrap up on March 20th in Worcester, MA at The Palladium.

D.R.U.G.S frontman Craig Owens had this to say, "Can't wait to head back out on tour with D.R.U.G.S.!. This tour has been a long time coming, and we're all stoked to revisit classic D.R.U.G.S. songs for our fans, along with debuting some of the new music that we've been working on.

"The idea of playing heavy music again on these awesome stages is sure to bring us all some much-needed relief and chaos after such a long time without live music. We can't wait! See you soon!"

The Velocity Records Tour Dates

02/16 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's02/17 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews02/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall02/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam02/21 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall02/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex02/24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile02/25 - Portland, OR - Dantes02/26 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post02/27 - Los Angeles, CA - 172002/28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory03/2 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater03/4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center03/5 - Dallas, TX - Trees03/6 - Houston, TX - White Oak03/8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum03/9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables03/11 - Orlando, FL - Beacham03/12 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly03/13 - Atlanta, MA - Masquerade03/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground03/16 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club03/18 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch03/19 - Philadelphia, PA -Brooklyn Bowl03/20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

