Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S Teaming Up For Tour

Michael Angulia | 01-06-2022

Scary Kids Scaring Kids Tour poster
Tour poster

Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S have announced that they are teaming up to coheadline The Velocity Records Tour that will feature support from Secrets, Dead American and Glasslands.

The tour will be kicking off on February 16th Ft. Wayne, Indiana at Piere's and is scheduled to wrap up on March 20th in Worcester, MA at The Palladium.

D.R.U.G.S frontman Craig Owens had this to say, "Can't wait to head back out on tour with D.R.U.G.S.!. This tour has been a long time coming, and we're all stoked to revisit classic D.R.U.G.S. songs for our fans, along with debuting some of the new music that we've been working on.

"The idea of playing heavy music again on these awesome stages is sure to bring us all some much-needed relief and chaos after such a long time without live music. We can't wait! See you soon!"

The Velocity Records Tour Dates


02/16 - Ft. Wayne, IN - Piere's
02/17 - Detroit, MI - Saint Andrews
02/18 - Chicago, IL - Concord Music Hall
02/19 - Minneapolis, MN - Amsterdam
02/21 - Denver, CO - Summit Music Hall
02/22 - Salt Lake City, UT - The Complex
02/24 - Seattle, WA - The Crocodile
02/25 - Portland, OR - Dantes
02/26 - Sacramento, CA - Goldfield Trading Post
02/27 - Los Angeles, CA - 1720
02/28 - Santa Ana, CA - The Observatory
03/2 - Tempe, AZ - Marquee Theater
03/4 - San Antonio, TX - Vibes Event Center
03/5 - Dallas, TX - Trees
03/6 - Houston, TX - White Oak
03/8 - Tampa, FL - Orpheum
03/9 - West Palm Beach, FL - Respectables
03/11 - Orlando, FL - Beacham
03/12 - Jacksonville, FL - Underbelly
03/13 - Atlanta, MA - Masquerade
03/15 - Charlotte, NC - The Underground
03/16 - Richmond, VA - Canal Club
03/18 - Brooklyn, NY - The Brooklyn Monarch
03/19 - Philadelphia, PA -Brooklyn Bowl
03/20 - Worcester, MA - The Palladium

