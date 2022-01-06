Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S Teaming Up For Tour

Scary Kids Scaring Kids and D.R.U.G.S have announced that they are teaming up to coheadline The Velocity Records Tour that will feature support from Secrets, Dead American and Glasslands.
The tour will be kicking off on February 16th Ft. Wayne, Indiana at Piere's and is scheduled to wrap up on March 20th in Worcester, MA at The Palladium.
D.R.U.G.S frontman Craig Owens had this to say, "Can't wait to head back out on tour with D.R.U.G.S.!. This tour has been a long time coming, and we're all stoked to revisit classic D.R.U.G.S. songs for our fans, along with debuting some of the new music that we've been working on.
"The idea of playing heavy music again on these awesome stages is sure to bring us all some much-needed relief and chaos after such a long time without live music. We can't wait! See you soon!"
