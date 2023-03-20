Scott 'Wino' Weinrich Documentary Coming This Spring

(Purple Sage) WINO: The Documentary, the story of Scott "Wino" Weinrich, one of heavy metal's most iconic underground figureheads and godfather of doom, will be released by New Terms Productions on May 13th digitally and on DVD.

"WINO: The Documentary" is the story of doom rock legend Scott 'Wino' Weinrich, known for his many influential bands such as The Obsessed, Saint Vitus, Spirit Caravan, The Hidden Hand, Premonition 13, Wino Acoustic, Place of Skulls, Shrinebuilder, Probot, and more.

Dive into the outlaw life, epic career, and enduring influence of Wino, in this honest, raw, and often hilarious depiction of the man and his music. Woven together with heavier-than-hell live performances from his many legendary bands, the story is structured by the truth told in his own words, through interviews, road trips, tours, intimate behind the scenes, and the quest to pick up his 1964 Harley Davidson panhead chopper, Mr. Nasty.

The movie features Bobby Liebling (Pentagram), Dixie Dave (Weedeater), Jimmy Bower (Down, Eyehategod), Dave Grohl (Nirvana, Foo Fighters), Phil Anselmo (Pantera, Down), Pepper Keenan (Corrosion of Conformity), Henry Rollins (Black Flag), and more.

Created and directed by Sharlee Patches of New Terms Productions, 'Wino: The Documentary' is set for a physical and digital release on May 13th, 2023. It will be premiered on March 25th at the Maryland International Film Festival, and on April 20th at Tinker Street Cinema in Woodstock, NY, with additional acoustic show + screening dates to be announced soon.

Scott "Wino" Weinrich is widely known as the iconic frontman of cornerstone doom metal founders SAINT VITUS and THE OBSESSED - both founded in the late 70s and revered for inspiring hundreds of bands in their sovereign wake - as well as SPIRIT CARAVAN, THE HIDDEN HAND, SHRINEBUILDER, and more. Through his prolific and passion-driven 40-year career, whether he was laying the foundations of modern doom or successfully sailing across stirring folk rock lands, Wino has remained an unwavering force of the underground scene. Wino formed his first band The Obsessed in 1978, starting the reign of "heavy and slow" decades before doom grew into a flourishing worldwide genre unto itself. A few years later, he moved to California to join Saint Vitus, with whom he released the seminal 'Born Too Late' (1986), one of the most powerful statements in doom's early history, with Wino's raspy, heartfelt and punk-charged vocals booming loudly above the crowd of howling, gimmicky Ozzy copycats.

Following a reformation of The Obsessed and a brief major-label flirtation in the early 90s which included a piledriving update of Black Sabbath's "The Wizard" alongside Geezer Butler, Bill Ward and Rob Halford, Wino formed yet another influential outfit, Spirit Caravan. The new band fused his trademark sludgy churn with an increased soulfulness, beginning to lay the groundwork for his eventual exploration of acoustic and expansive songwriting. During this time, Dave Grohl also invited Wino to join his all-star Probot project alongside Lemmy Kilmister, King Diamond, Max Cavalera and other notables. Numerous world tours with his various bands later, the creative source remained inexhaustible as Wino embarked on a new direction with the release of his solo debut, 'Punctuated Equilibrium', quickly followed by a second solo LP 'Adrift' in 2010, a series of collaborations with German folk songwriter Conny Ochs, and 'Forever Gone' in 2020. Wino embarked on extensive European and North American tours as a solo act, continuing to maintain his thriving solo output even with the arrival of a much-heralded and welcomed re-constitution of The Obsessed formed for the third time in 2017. The Obsessed, now a 4-piece, have toured extensively since 2020, and have just completed their latest studio album "Gilded Sorrow", to be released on Ripple Music in 2023.

Today, Wino is respected the world over as the godfather of doom and one of underground heavy music's most revered lifers. Worldwide festivals like Roadburn, Hellfest, Psycho Las Vegas, Desertfest, Maryland Deathfest, Rock Hard Fest, Monolith On The Mesa and countless others keep inviting Wino back through his various sonic incarnations year after year.

