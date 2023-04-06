Septicflesh Go Symphonic With 'Reconstruction' EP

(Nuclear Blast) Symphonic death metallers Septicflesh have announced a new digital EP titled Reconstruction, that will feature three reimagined versions of songs from their latest album Modern Primitive. The new versions of these songs were recorded with an orchestra and a choir to achieve an entirely symphonic sound.

The band comments "We are excited to present you with Reconstruction, a digital EP that consists of the bonus songs from Modern Primitive, now making them available to all our fans. The title is very representative, as the release encapsulates a variety of musical ideas from Modern Primitive, reconstructed with additional orchestral elements. Check it out in the digital music platform of your choice." Stream Reconstruction on all platforms here.

Septicflesh was formed as 'Septic Flesh' in Greece in the early '90s by Spyridon Antoniou (a.k.a. Seth Siro Anton): vocals/bass, Christos Antoniou: guitar and Sotirios Vagenas (a.k.a. Sotiris Anunnaki V.): guitar/ clean vocals. A debut EP was released in 1991, entitled Temple of The Lost Race. Their first full-length album Mystic Places of Dawn was released in 1994, followed by EΣΟΠΤΡΟΝ that was released in 1995. With the release of Ophidian Wheel in 1997, a female soprano vocalist (Natalie Rassoulis) was introduced, as the band moved towards a more symphonic style. A Fallen Temple (1998) continued in the same musical direction. In 1999, Revolution DNA was released, followed by Sumerian Daemons in 2003, both albums produced by Fredrik Nordström (At The Gates, Opeth, In Flames). Although the band's popularity was growing, the band members decided to disband, in order to focus on other personal projects and goals. But that was not the end of the story... After a reunion, the band returned with the album Communion in 2008, again with Fredrik Nordström at the helm of production. From that point onwards, the symphonic element (composed by Christos Antoniou, that has a Master Degree in Concert Music) was fully implemented in the structure of the songs, with the collaboration of Filmharmonic Orchestra of Prague. The Great Mass (2011) followed with Peter Tägtgren (Hypocrisy, Pain) producing, Titan (2014) with Logan Mader (ex-Machine Head) as producer and Codex Omega (2017) which started the group's collaboration with Jens Bogren that continues to the very day. In 2020, the recording of the epic and fully orchestrated Live in Mexico entitled Infernus Sinfonica MMXIX was released on CD/LP/DVD/Blu-Ray.

