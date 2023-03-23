Silverstein Expand Misery Made Me For Deluxe Edition

(Big Picture Media) Silverstein are thrilled to announce Misery Made Me Deluxe, an extended release of their critically acclaimed 2022 album. Misery Made Me Deluxe features new versions of songs from the original record as well as new music, including the newly released "Poison Pill".



"Almost a year later, it's super exciting to celebrate my favorite album we've ever made with some extra songs and alternate versions," shares front man Shane Told. "'Poison Pill' was one of my favorite songs from the Misery Made Me sessions, but I wasn't sure it completely fit in with the rest of the album. But, it was so catchy, and had so many cool tones and textures we wanted to save it for this moment and really show a different emotion and feel from the rest of the album. The song inspired us to throwback to some of the music videos we grew up with, and it's one of the most fun videos we've ever done. I think it captures the feel of the music perfectly."



Misery Made Me Deluxe is set to be released on April 7th via UNFD. The album is available for pre-save now and fans can also pre-order physical bundles, including an exclusive collaboration with lifestyle brand The Pretty Cult. The two have teamed up to create a custom - and authentic - Silverstein tarot card deck, special tarot card-themed merch, a custom candle, and altar cloth.



The Pretty Cult owner / founder Arielle Salsa shares: "I'm so excited for this opportunity to team up with Silverstein on this collection. I met Silverstein at their Misery Made Me album pop-up last May and saw they had tarot-inspired art for some of their merch. After connecting with them, it was clear that The Pretty Cult was the perfect fit to expand the concept as my brand revolves around tarot, the occult, and the practice of witchcraft. I thought we could expand on the idea by creating a collection complete with a tarot deck, guidebook, altar cloth and two unique Silverstein x The Pretty Cult tarot items. When creating this tarot deck and guidebook, I wanted to make sure it was as authentic as possible, as I am a practicing witch myself. I wanted to create a deck that was as inclusive to the avid tarot user as it was to a beginner.



As Silverstein is a band that are self-managed and unafraid to constantly push boundaries and grow over their 20+ career, it was a nice fit with the practice of tarot as it's less about a higher power and more about being your own master and creating your own path."

Silverstein will be hitting the road next week for the MISERY MADE ME 2023 NORTH AMERICAN TOUR. The 29 date run kicks off on March 30th in Ottawa and features special guests Dayseeker, SeeYouSpaceCowboy and One Step Closer.

MISERY MADE ME DELUXE Tracklisting

1. Our Song

2. Die Alone

3. Ultraviolet

4. Cold Blood

5. It's Over

6. The Altar/Mary

7. Slow Motion

8. Don't Wait Up

9. Bankrupt

10. Live Like This

11. Misery

12. Poison Pill

13. Stitches

14. Mary (Orchestral)

15. Don't Wait Up (Acoustic)

16. Poison Pill (Acoustic)

17. Bankrupt (Live in Toronto)

18. It's Over (Live in Toronto)



Tour Dates

March 30 - Ottawa, ON - Bronson

March 31 - Quebec City QC - Imperial Bell

April 1 - Hartford, CT - Webster

April 2 - Stroudsburg, PA - Sherman Theater

April 4 - Pittsburgh, PA - Mr Smalls

April 5 - Wilmington, DE - The Queen

April 7 - Norfolk, VA - The Norva

April 8 - Myrtle Beach, SC - House of Blues

April 9 - Raleigh, NC - Ritz

April 11 - Pensacola, FL - Vinyl

April 12 - New Orleans, LA - Joy Theater

April 14 - Austin, TX - Mohawk

April 15 - Oklahoma City, OK -Diamond Ballroom

April 16 - Albuquerque, NM - Sunshine Theater

April 18 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto

April 19 - Las Vegas, NV - Brooklyn Bowl

April 21 - Riverside, CA - RMC

April 22 - San Diego, CA - Observatory

April 23 - San Francisco, CA - The Regency

April 25 - Tacoma, WA - Alma

April 26 - Vancouver, BC - Commodore

April 28 - Edmonton, AB - Midway

April 29 - Calgary, AB - Palace Theatre

April 30 - Saskatoon, SK - Coors Event Centre

May 2 - Winnipeg, MB - Park Theatre

May 4 - Milwaukee, WI - The Rave

May 5 - Cincinnati, OH - Bogarts

May 6 - Cleveland, OH - Agora

May 7 - Grand Rapids, MI - The Intersection

June 1 - Osnabruck, DE @ Bastard Club

June 2 - Nurburg, DE @ Rock Am Ring

June 3 - Hannover, DE @ Faust

June 4 - Nurnberg, DE @ Rock Im Park

June 18 - Anchorage, AK @ Sundown Solstice Festival

July 15 - London, ON @ Rock The Park

