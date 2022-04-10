Singled Out: 3REE With Sleeping With Sirens' Kellin Quinn

3REE just released their new single "Set This Place On Fire" featuring Sleeping With Sirens frontman Kellin Quinn and they tell us about the track to celebrate. Here is the story:

We're living our childhood dream! It was amazing to collaborate with such an idol of ours. When we were writing the song, we could hear Kellin Quinn's (from Sleeping With Sirens) voice as a perfect fit with Mitch's. I (Sean) simply went to Instagram and messaged Kellin the song and asked if he'd be interested and how wonderful it would be to have him be a part of the record. We weren't expecting anything back, but Kellin replied and his response was fantastic, saying "WOW! This song is a banger" and "I can track my vocals by the end of the week". We had to pinch ourselves, it all happened so quickly and organically.

About the meaning of the song, we built the song around the lyric 'When the fire burns out we all come alive'; writing with the aim of connecting with the listener with the sense of rawness, energy and togetherness that you face during dark times. Kellin came through with his verse and matched our energy, the whole thing was just perfect.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below

