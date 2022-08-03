Singled Out: Amarionette's Rescue Me

Promo photo

Las Vegas rockers Amarionette recently released a new song called "Rescue Me" as the second single from their forthcoming album, and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

On "Rescue Me" there was a lot back and forth writing the lyrics and melody to this track. We actually finished the chorus first, and never had to change anything about it because we all loved it immediately.



The verses were a bit of back and forth amongst the band until we got them exactly where we wanted them to fit within the song and structure. Issy sent 3-4 versions of the song, and knocked it out of the park with the last version.



I would say that this song compositionally is very late 80's early 90's inspired with the deep chorus layered guitars and mellow drums. We have always wanted to release a ballad as a single and this song and video fit that mold perfectly. Our good friend, Ryan Eicher Johnson directed the video and his concepts were a ton of fun to portray.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the band here

