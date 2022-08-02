Singled Out: Circle The Earth's Sweetest Pain

Promo photo

Circle The Earth recently surpassed 1 million views with the video for their latest single, "Sweetest Pain", and to celebrate we asked them to tell us about the song. Here is the story:

Our newest single "Sweetest Pain" was written by our guitarist Kazuki Tokaji and our main outside songwriter Jim McGorman (who works with Goo Goo Dolls, Gwen Stefani and Avril Lavigne). The song describes some of the inevitable pains of life that are unpleasant but necessary for spiritual growth such as relationship pains in which a sincere person opens their heart towards another person who is not yet on the same emotional level or not yet ready to be loved so deeply and the bittersweet experience of truly loving another person who is not yet ready for something so real. The inevitable pains that the sincere person feels trying to get the other person to change, to grow and to open themselves to this love, and the pain that the sincere person feels as they come to grips with the fact that the person they love will likely never be ready and that they must slowly accept this fact and pull away, which can be a bittersweet and painful process.



Once the song was written and demoed, it was sent to the instrumentalists of the band and our lead vocalist, Khadia, as well as our producer Ethan Kaufman, to begin thinking of production and arrangement ideas. During this initial phase, we all came up with various ideas that twist the song into our style and then once we were all comfortable with the song, we rehearsed together, trying out various arrangements to come up with the final version, which retains the essence of the initial songwriter's demo but delivers the track with the passion, excitement and power that is characteristic of Circle The Earth.



The drums and rhythm guitar were recorded first, as is always the case for our songs, then the guitars and keyboards and lastly the bass. After all the instruments were recorded, Khadia went into the studio with Ethan to lay down all the vocals.



For the music video for "Sweetest Pain," we decided to create a video that captured the band in a more personal way than our previous, more elaborate concept videos for "Dead" and "Diamonds." So, this video focuses on more behind the scenes footage and some studio performance footage as well as some live concert footage. The new video was produced by Katelynne Wagner and Micah DuBeau of K Haus Productions.



The Circle The Earth project is the culmination of years of sacrifice, dedication and very hard work by everyone involved in and around the project. Our founder, Mike McBay, literally slept on the living room floor of his close friends for 8 years in order to minimize his living expenses and worked several jobs in order to be able to put all of his personal income into the band. Our message is one of inclusion, tolerance, equality, spirituality, and diversity with a team that also represents this. We all feel proud and blessed to be able to bring this message and our music to you.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song,

