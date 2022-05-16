Singled Out: Crandelion's Don't Mind the Merry Go Round

Photo courtesy NoVo

Crandelion just released their new single "Don't Mind the Merry Go Round" and to celebrate we asked David Miller to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

I'm the kind of person who prefers to wake up before the sun rises. I get the most creative and feel the most inspired right when I wake up, as well. When I first moved to Los Angeles, I found myself waking up around 5:30 every morning and leaving my producer Danny's place; this was the place that I was staying. At the time, I still hadn't found a nice, quiet place for me to practice guitar and write music that early in the morning. So, one morning I decided to take a drive and look around until I found a nice, secluded spot for me to work. Then I found what I now call "Sugar Hill." It's a beautiful hill where I can be completely alone with my thoughts. I can sing and scream as loud as I want without bothering anyone. So I started going there every morning.

Then after a few weeks of constantly going to Sugar Hill, I wrote this amazing guitar melody and the first lyrics that came into my head were "Making fun of somebody else, just to feel good with yourself." Those are the first lyrics to my new song "Don't Mind the Merry Go Round."

And, with two hours of sitting there by myself, I wrote most of the song. I left Sugar Hill and went back to Danny's and showed it to him. After we sat on it and finished up all the ideas, we started recording that day. Magic was in the air and we had most of the song done in just two days. It's always nice when a song comes to life in such a short time, but most songs need a lot of work and attention because most of the time it doesn't happen so easy. I'm very excited for this song to reach many more people.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Crandelion here

