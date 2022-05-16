Singled Out: Crandelion's Don't Mind the Merry Go Round

Crandelion just released their new single "Don't Mind the Merry Go Round" and to celebrate we asked David Miller to tell us about the track. Here is the story:
I'm the kind of person who prefers to wake up before the sun rises. I get the most creative and feel the most inspired right when I wake up, as well. When I first moved to Los Angeles, I found myself waking up around 5:30 every morning and leaving my producer Danny's place; this was the place that I was staying. At the time, I still hadn't found a nice, quiet place for me to practice guitar and write music that early in the morning. So, one morning I decided to take a drive and look around until I found a nice, secluded spot for me to work. Then I found what I now call "Sugar Hill." It's a beautiful hill where I can be completely alone with my thoughts. I can sing and scream as loud as I want without bothering anyone. So I started going there every morning.
Then after a few weeks of constantly going to Sugar Hill, I wrote this amazing guitar melody and the first lyrics that came into my head were "Making fun of somebody else, just to feel good with yourself." Those are the first lyrics to my new song "Don't Mind the Merry Go Round."
And, with two hours of sitting there by myself, I wrote most of the song. I left Sugar Hill and went back to Danny's and showed it to him. After we sat on it and finished up all the ideas, we started recording that day. Magic was in the air and we had most of the song done in just two days. It's always nice when a song comes to life in such a short time, but most songs need a lot of work and attention because most of the time it doesn't happen so easy. I'm very excited for this song to reach many more people.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Crandelion here
Eric Clapton Announces US Tour- Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep- Eric Church Scores Top Tour Award- more
K.K. Downing Will Attend Judas Priest Rock Hall Induction- Iron Maiden Legend Paul Di'Anno Returns- Slipknot's Corey Taylor- more
Guns N' Roses, Sex Pistols, Duran Duran Supergroup Album Being Reissued- Smash Mouth's 'All Star' Reimagined By Owl City- more
Five Finger Death Punch Deliver IOU With New Album Announcement- Iron Maiden Team With Arch Enemy For Legacy Of The Beast- more
Bruce Cockburn Celebrates 50 Years with Hits Album and Tour
5 Star: Five Star - Ann Wilson - Fierce Bliss
The String Cheese Incident - Into the Blue
Caught In The Act: Journey And Toto Rock Chicago
Eric Clapton Announces US Tour
Robert Plant Joined By Alison Krauss On Digging Deep Podcast
Eric Church Scores Billboard Top Tour Award
Thin Lizzy Share 1978 Performance Of 'Bad Reputation'
Destination Onward - The Story of Fates Warning Coming In July
Pharmacose Deliver 'Obey' Visualizer
Luke Combs Celebrating 13th No. 1 With Parking Lot Party