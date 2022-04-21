Singled Out: Dead Levee's Nothing Good Comes Easy

EP cover art

Regina rockers Dead Levee are releasing their "Rise Up" EP this Friday (April 22nd) and to celebrate we asked Tayler "Izzy" Morgan to tell us about the single "Nothing Good Comes Easy". Here is the story:

"Nothing Good Comes Easy" was one of those songs that we grinded out for a couple years. We would have ourselves ALMOST happy with the song, then we would get an idea that would make the hook stronger or the harmonies better, something to lift the song more. It wasn't until we were driving along the oceanside on Sunshine Coast, BC that we came up with the title, and message, "Nothing Good Comes Easy". A reflection of the journey it took us to get to where Dead Levee is today, and a message about perseverance in the face of adversity.

We were more than blessed to have an incredible group of people back us on this record including Executive Producer Garth Richardson (Rage Against The Machine, Nickelback, Rise Against), Producer Leon Harrison (Frontman of The Lazys), Mixing Engineer Kevin Dietz (The Glorious Sons, JJ Wilde), and Master Engineer Noah Mintz (Arkells, Matt Mays, Death From Above 1979). We took a 4000km trip in our 1989 Ford Econoline down to The Farm Studios outside of Gibsons, BC to work amongst the legendary mind of Garth Richardson and the old-growth forest. This brought out a lot of organic and wholesomeness to our songs and gave us inspiration in the purest degree.

To ensure this incredible experience wasn't just a memory, we brought our videographer, Michael Scraper, with us to document the entire process. We've turned the footage into a 10-episode vlog series that is available on our YouTube channel "Dead Levee" -

Ultimately, the writing, recording, and release of "Nothing Good Comes Easy" has brought amazing opportunity and support, including a feature on Hockey Night In Canada and plays on multiple active-rock radio stations across Canada.

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and watch the vlog series here

Related Stories

News > Dead Levee