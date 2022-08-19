Singled Out: Doriana Spurrell's Until I Die

Doriana Spurrell just released her new EP, "Forward", and to celebrate we asked the Americana star and songwriter to tell us about the song "Until I Die". Here is the story:
One of my favorite things about songwriting is how obscure and creative I can get with it. One of the songs featured on "Forward," my new EP, is called "Until I Die," and it's got a pretty unique story behind it. Most of my songs come from poetry I write; I consider poetry and songwriting to be almost one in the same. So I borrow a lot of lines and ideas from my poetry. This one came from a poem I was calling "colors," which I was inspired to write because of some colored pencils, actually. Writing poetry is like a discovery -- it forces me to find multiple meanings in my words. The idea of the colored pencils turned into the idea of creativity and how our ideas of creativity often get warped as we age.
What I like best about "Until I Die" is how the words took their own form. I don't necessarily know what everything means after I've written it, and I think that's a big part of the fun. Deciphering your own words, finding a hidden meaning in it all. I remember while writing how I grew to really like the chorus and experimenting with the visuals: "To tune out so many floating bodies, like seas of plastic strangling all my hobbies. I won't bleed for them, I won't bleed for them." The image really turns into something unique in my mind, and I think it does well to convey a sense of pressure. This song's lyrics were probably my most favorite to work on out of the whole EP. It also made putting it to music more challenging. I had to rephrase things to make them shorter; when starting out it felt like a rap song or something because of how fast I needed to sing the words. I took a lot of inspiration from the band Alt-J while trying to work it out musically. A lot of their songs feature that fast lyrical singing. It can get challenging trying to articulate that.
"Until I Die" is the one song on this EP that I think shows both my love and frustration with music. Sometimes I don't have that drive to play or write, and it can last for a couple days or even a couple months. It's hard to respect when I'm not in a creative mood, because I so desperately want to share what I make-- nothing makes me more happy than to show someone a new idea I'm working on. But sometimes it just doesn't happen, and that's just how things go! Ultimately I see this song as one of those experiments gone right, when everything clicks.
Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here
Doriana Spurrell Music and Merch
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video- Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video- more
Metallica, AC/DC Stars Added To Taylor Hawkins Tribute Concerts- Ronnie James Dio Dreamers Never Die Coming To Movie Theaters- more
KISS Wanted American Idol Like TV Show To Find New Lineup- Machine Gun Kelly Ends Tour By Rocking Hometown Stadium- more
New Found Glory's Chad Gilbert Having Surgery For New Tumor- Five Finger Death Punch And Brantley Gilbert Tour- Grim Reaper's Steve Grimmett Dead At 62- more
Queen of England Called On To Honor Black Sabbath- Sleeping With Sirens Unleash Two New Songs- Aerosmith- more
Dr Fever Returns to Rage Against The Machine In Pittsburgh
Box Sets: Voivod - Forgotten in Space - (5-CD + DVD)
Sites and Sounds: Bristol Rhythm & Roots Reunion
Caught In The Act: I Love The 90's Tour
5 Star: Alan Parsons - From the New World
Red Hot Chili Peppers Get Trippy With 'Tippa My Tongue' Video
Five Finger Death Punch Celebrate Afterlife With 'Times Like These' Video
Ellefson-Soto Announce Vacation In The Underworld Album
At The Gates Recruit Atheist's Daniel Martinez For American Tour
Singled Out: Doriana Spurrell's Until I Die
Motley Crue Share Remastered 'Looks That Kill' Video
KISS Kruise XI Announces Additional Artists
Deb Morrison Recruits True Blood's Todd Lowe For 'Blackbird' Video