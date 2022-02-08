Singled Out: Dylan Dunlap's Savior Self

EP cover art

Los Angeles-based singer-songwriter and multi-instrumentalist Dylan Dunlap just released his new EP, "Stanger In My Head", and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track "Savior Self". Here is the story:

Sometimes I wonder what it would be like for aliens to look down on Earth from afar. Would they turn around? Would they try to help? Could they even help? Then I realized the same could be asked for relationships here.

When we see our loved ones struggling, we often want to fix their problems for them. "Savior Self" navigates the listener through the indecisiveness of whether or not those people need outside help or if helping them will make the situation worse. ("If I keep you from danger, it's only gonna hurt you later.")

Writing, recording, and now releasing this song has taught me that the best way I can love the people in my life is just by listening. I'm so excited for it to finally be out in the world and for people to understand its context on the EP following "Get More Rest." It's crazy to think that I haven't stopped releasing music in 2 years, and I'm only just getting started!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about the EP here

Related Stories

News > Dylan Dunlap