Singled Out: Grant Boyer's Alarm Bells (Never Drinking Again)

Single art

Grant Boyer of Golden Gate Graves fame recently released his new solo single, "Alarm Bells (Never Drinking Again)" and to celebrate we asked him to tell us about the track. Here is the story:

One time I woke up on the floor with a pounding headache. My landlord was knocking on the door, and I didn't have the rent. The rest is history. This song has pieces that are plucked from my actual past experiences, as well as pieces that just sounded funny, or just rhymed.

One time I really did fall off my roof, but although drunk, I didn't actually think I was Batman. Also, my legs worked just fine afterwards. It actually somehow didn't hurt at all. A friend told me about it later. I wouldn't have even known about falling off of the roof. - Batm...

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen and watch for yourself below and learn more about Grant here

Related Stories

News > Grant Boyer